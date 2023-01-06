Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Big Consumer Market Isn't Rebounding to Pre-Pandemic Levels Just Yet
About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Swiss Central Bank Posts Biggest Loss in Its 116-Year History
The Swiss National Bank expects a $143 billion loss for the 2022 financial year, the biggest loss in its 116-year history. It lost 131 billion francs on foreign currency positions and 1 billion on Swiss franc positions as the franc gained. As a result it will not make its usual...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powell Says Fed Might Have to Make Unpopular Decisions to Stabilize Prices
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says
JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fed's Bowman Says There's ‘a Lot More Work to Do' to Bring Down Inflation
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday she expects more interest rate increases ahead, with higher rates to prevail for a while until inflation is subdued. "I expect that once we achieve a sufficiently restrictive federal funds rate, it will need to remain at that level for some time," she said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy
Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Tax Credits Could Benefit Global Automakers — But Europe Wants More
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coinbase to Slash 20% of Workforce in Second Major Round of Job Cuts
Coinbase is cutting a fifth of its workforce following an 18% staff reduction in June. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to recent pressure on the crypto sector thanks to "unscrupulous actors in the industry," referring to bankrupt exchange FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. "The FTX collapse and the resulting contagion...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Quick and Dirty': France's Macron Expected to Push Through Pension Reforms After Years of Pushback
French President Emmanuel Macron will present new pension reforms Tuesday, and is expected to face some backlash. France's legal retirement age is currently 62 — lower than many developed markets, including much of Europe and the U.S. "Quick and dirty maybe, but much more likely to pass than five...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Mainland Chinese Firms Will Take Away Market Share From Taiwan iPhone Suppliers: Investment Firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mainland Chinese Citizens Are Eager to Travel — for the West's MRNA Covid Vaccines
Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chinese Travelers Say New Restrictions Are ‘Unfair' — But They're Angry at Some Countries More Than Others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK PM Reportedly Restarts Talks With SoftBank About Listing Arm in London
A meeting was held last month by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Arm CEO Rene Haas and the firm's chief legal officer, Spencer Collins, according to a Financial Times report. Sunak is the third British prime minister to try to convince SoftBank to list its Arm division in the...
Comments / 0