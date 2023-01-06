Read full article on original website
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 3.573%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.253% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Stocks Rise Slightly as Investors Look to Next Inflation Report, Earnings Season
Stocks advanced slightly Tuesday as investors awaited economic data and corporate earnings coming later in the week for signs into how the Federal Reserve will move interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 55 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 traded up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite...
Powell Says Fed Might Have to Make Unpopular Decisions to Stabilize Prices
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
Gold Trades Near 8-Month High and Analysts Expect Its Rise to Continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,873/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
IPO Market Remains Frozen, But Could Rebound Later This Year, Tech Analyst Says
Following a lackluster year for tech IPOs in 2022, it's unlikely that the first half of 2023 will be much different, as many companies continue to face rising interest rates and a looming recession. But the collapse of the IPO market has caused the pipeline of anticipated public listings to...
U.S. Tax Credits Could Benefit Global Automakers — But Europe Wants More
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
Fed's Bowman Says There's ‘a Lot More Work to Do' to Bring Down Inflation
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday she expects more interest rate increases ahead, with higher rates to prevail for a while until inflation is subdued. "I expect that once we achieve a sufficiently restrictive federal funds rate, it will need to remain at that level for some time," she said.
‘Quick and Dirty': France's Macron Expected to Push Through Pension Reforms After Years of Pushback
French President Emmanuel Macron will present new pension reforms Tuesday, and is expected to face some backlash. France's legal retirement age is currently 62 — lower than many developed markets, including much of Europe and the U.S. "Quick and dirty maybe, but much more likely to pass than five...
Amazon Plans to Close Three UK Warehouses, Impacting 1,200 Workers
LONDON — Amazon confirmed Tuesday that it has launched a consultation to close three U.K. warehouses, where it employs a combined 1,200 people. The company may shut down the sites at Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock as part of an evaluation of its network "to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience of our employees and customers," a spokesperson told CNBC.
Mainland Chinese Citizens Are Eager to Travel — for the West's MRNA Covid Vaccines
Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.
Chinese Travelers Say New Restrictions Are ‘Unfair' — But They're Angry at Some Countries More Than Others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
