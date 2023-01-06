LONDON — Amazon confirmed Tuesday that it has launched a consultation to close three U.K. warehouses, where it employs a combined 1,200 people. The company may shut down the sites at Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock as part of an evaluation of its network "to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience of our employees and customers," a spokesperson told CNBC.

4 HOURS AGO