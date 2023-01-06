ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
NBC Chicago

Powell Says Fed Might Have to Make Unpopular Decisions to Stabilize Prices

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
NBC Chicago

Gold Trades Near 8-Month High and Analysts Expect Its Rise to Continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,873/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
NBC Chicago

Amazon Plans to Close Three UK Warehouses, Impacting 1,200 Workers

LONDON — Amazon confirmed Tuesday that it has launched a consultation to close three U.K. warehouses, where it employs a combined 1,200 people. The company may shut down the sites at Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock as part of an evaluation of its network "to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience of our employees and customers," a spokesperson told CNBC.
NBC Chicago

Mainland Chinese Citizens Are Eager to Travel — for the West's MRNA Covid Vaccines

Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.
NBC Chicago

Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy