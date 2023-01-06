Read full article on original website
European markets retreat as investors gauge inflation outlook, Fed comments
European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The index hit an eight-month high on Monday, as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 touched its highest level since 2018. European markets shrugged off Powell's speech at...
Treasury yields fall as investors assess inflation data, outlook
U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Both advanced earlier in the day before a survey from the New York Federal Reserve released...
Gold hovers near 8-month peak as dollar slips
Gold prices cooled slightly after hitting an eight-month high on Monday, as a weak dollar's boost was offset by Federal Reserve officials reiterating their aggressive stance against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,870.45 per ounce after hitting its highest since May 9 earlier in the session at $1,881.5. U.S....
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
The S&P 500 is little changed slightly as investors look to next inflation report, earnings season
Stocks advanced slightly Tuesday as investors awaited economic data and corporate earnings coming later in the week for signs into how the Federal Reserve will move interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 18 points, trading near flat. The S&P 500 was also near flat, while the...
Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank to be free of political influence while it tackles persistently high inflation. In a speech delivered to Sweden's Riksbank, Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. "Price stability is...
Why the Chartmaster thinks it's time to fade the China rally
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what investors should really do with China. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Virgin Orbit and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The satellite launch service company fell 12% a day after it confirmed its first launch out of the United Kingdom Monday failed to reach orbit. The mission was Virgin Orbit's sixth to date, and its second launch failure. — Shares...
India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars
Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
Treasury yields rise as investors look to Fed speakers for hints about rate policy plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to comments from Fed officials for fresh insights into the...
More mainland Chinese firms will take away market share from Taiwan iPhone suppliers: Investment firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
Fed's Bowman says there's 'a lot more work to do' to bring down inflation
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday she expects more interest rate increases ahead, with higher rates to prevail for a while until inflation is subdued. "I expect that once we achieve a sufficiently restrictive federal funds rate, it will need to remain at that level for some time," she said.
The tone-deaf Fed: Is the central bank reacting correctly to the data?
CNBC's Steve Liesman on whether the Fed is looking at the right data. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
Chinese travelers say new restrictions are 'unfair' — but they're angry at some countries more than others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China
Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...
Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
Monday, Jan. 9, 2023: Cramer sells shares of these portfolio tech stocks with high multiples
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why the Federal Reserve could be slowing their pace of interest rate hikes soon and what that means for the portfolio. Jim explains why he trimmed two tech stocks he likes very much, and breaks down recent analyst calls on some energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
