CNBC

European markets retreat as investors gauge inflation outlook, Fed comments

European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The index hit an eight-month high on Monday, as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 touched its highest level since 2018. European markets shrugged off Powell's speech at...
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors assess inflation data, outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Both advanced earlier in the day before a survey from the New York Federal Reserve released...
CNBC

Gold hovers near 8-month peak as dollar slips

Gold prices cooled slightly after hitting an eight-month high on Monday, as a weak dollar's boost was offset by Federal Reserve officials reiterating their aggressive stance against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,870.45 per ounce after hitting its highest since May 9 earlier in the session at $1,881.5. U.S....
CNBC

Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC

Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank to be free of political influence while it tackles persistently high inflation. In a speech delivered to Sweden's Riksbank, Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. "Price stability is...
CNBC

India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors look to Fed speakers for hints about rate policy plans

Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to comments from Fed officials for fresh insights into the...
CNBC

Fed's Bowman says there's 'a lot more work to do' to bring down inflation

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday she expects more interest rate increases ahead, with higher rates to prevail for a while until inflation is subdued. "I expect that once we achieve a sufficiently restrictive federal funds rate, it will need to remain at that level for some time," she said.
CNBC

Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China

Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...

