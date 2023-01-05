Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
They even went head to give recommendations of their favorites on the menu as he sat down for a meal.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
sheenmagazine.com
Jasmine Nichole Cobb On Opening New Doors To Healing With The Visual Culture Of Your Natural Hair Journey
Our hair tells a story. From natural curls and coils to press and curls, our hair shares in the storytelling of our history, culture, personality, and triumphs. Some may see a simple hairstyle but its visual framework is a work of art. When reflecting back on African American culture you not only notice the stories of our trials and tribulations but you’ll see the visual storytelling in the curation of hairstyles in our culture. Each visual portrayal contained its own uniqueness in texture, style, design, and formatting.
sheenmagazine.com
Photographer and Founder of the Art of Confidence Project Jermaine Horton
While Jermaine is a gifted photographer, his passion for helping others and utilizing his talents to better the confidence of children is what truly sets him apart. He has helped spread awareness against discrimination time and time again by embracing these young people’s uniqueness and allowing them to have an outlet to express themselves. His recent work includes a campaign in South Dakota with teen Braxton Shafer who was forced to leave high school for his hair.
sheenmagazine.com
Atlanta Physician & Philanthropist Is Hosting A Free, Star-Studded Women’s Wellness Virtual Summit — The Deets & Her Advice for 2023
Start your year off right, and tune in to the free and highly anticipated “Girl, Get Ready” Virtual Wellness Summit starting on January 13th! Founded by Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, widely known as Dr. Jada, this Wellness Summit boasts some of the top experts across many disciplines, plus dozens of topics to explore and enjoy. Some of the guests include, Bravo TV’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters, Master Abundant Love & Life Coach Rebecca Lynn Pope, Celebrity Stylist Sudi Spence, and many more!
Comments / 0