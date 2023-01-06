Read full article on original website
Huobi Korea seeks to split from parent company, change its name: Report
South Korean media outlet New1 reported on Jan. 9 that cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Korea is preparing to purchase its shares from Huobi Global and change its name. About 72% of shares in Huobi Korea are owned by Huobi Global co-founder Leon Li. Huobi Korean chairman Cho Kook-bong would take over Li’s share in the Korean company. Cho is also the owner of a major crypto-mining operation in the country, according to News1.
BlockFi plans to file assets and liabilities for bankruptcy case on Jan. 11
Crypto lending firm BlockFi has announced it will disclose information on its assets and liabilities as well as payments received prior to its bankruptcy filing in November. In a Jan. 9 Twitter thread, BlockFi said it had filed a presentation for its stakeholders detailing plans for future court filings and a rundown of the bankruptcy proceedings. According to the lending firm, the company reached out to 106 potential buyers shortly after its first bankruptcy hearing in November and will ask for the court’s approval regarding the bidding process on Jan. 30.
Crypto layoffs mount as exchanges continue to be ravaged by the prevailing bear market
There’s no denying that the crypto market has been gripped by immense bearish pressure over the past year, as made evident by the fact that the total capitalization of this sector has continued to hover below the $900 billion mark for most of the year after having scaled up to an all-time high of $3 trillion in 2021.
Binance employees to adhere to 90-day period prior to trading
Crypto exchange Binance has been a major talking point since the downfall of FTX, both inside and outside of the crypto industry. The company and its founder, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, have been under a microscope in an attempt to keep the behemoth in line. On Jan. 10, a...
Ripple exec expects more crypto acquisitions by TradFi in 2023
The cryptocurrency industry will see increased consolidation in 2023 as healthier companies acquire more crypto and blockchain companies, according to a senior executive at Ripple. Sendi Young, Ripple’s managing director for Europe, took to Twitter on Jan. 9 to share a set of industry predictions for 2023, expressing confidence about...
Hedge funds subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors as Binance probe unfolds: Report
United States prosecutors are investigating hedge funds' relationships with cryptocurrency exchange Binance for money-laundering violations. According to anonymous sources cited by the Washington Post, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle subpoenaed investment firms to provide records of communications with Binance in the past months.
5 cryptocurrencies that could benefit from a positive CPI report
Bitcoin (BTC) has finally pushed above the $17,000 mark after rallying to $17,375 on Jan. 12, with both the bulls and the bears eyeing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) readout due on Jan. 12. If the print shows that inflation is cooling off, risk assets may rally, but a negative surprise could attract strong selling.
South Korean regulators target Bithumb in new probe
South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb is under a “special tax investigation” by the country’s National Tax Service (NTS), according to local reports. On Jan. 10, tax agents reportedly raided the exchange’s headquarters in the country’s capital city, Seoul, as a part of a compliance investigation. Authorities are exploring the possibility of tax evasion by examining the domestic and international transactions of Bithumb Korea, Bithumb Holdings and its affiliates.
Voyager tells court Binance acquisition plan is ‘sound business judgment,’ urgently needed
Bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital filed documents in a United States court on Jan. 8 in response to objections raised to the Binance.US proposal to buy out its debt. Voyager announced it had approved the offer on Dec. 19. The Securities and Exchange Commission, four states, the U.S. trustee and Alameda Research filed objections to it.
The ‘Elon effect’ shows how opinion leaders shape the fintech market
The power that influencers have in affecting public perception and therefore causing alterations in the value of a product, service, asset or currency has increased to the point where they can crash or uplift entire markets with their content and takes. The Elon Effect. In 2021, Elon Musk could send...
Swyftx to chop its ‘Earn’ program this week, citing murky regulations
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to shutter its crypto-interest product this week, citing a “constantly changing regulatory landscape” for crypto products in the country. From Jan. 10, the crypto exchange will cease to operate the “Earn” program, with users having their entire Earn balances returned to their...
New York-based bank exits crypto after tumultuous year
The last year proved to be another turbulent year for the crypto industry. From a lasting market downturn and exploits in decentralized finance (DeFi) to the FTX scandal, no area was left unscathed. For some, the happenings in the space proved unsustainable for business. The Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, the...
AI altcoins are pumping — Is this the beginning of the next bull market? The Market Report
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss what artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are, what their potential benefits are, how they work, and whether they can be a catalyst for a 2023 bull market. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the...
US DOJ announces seizure of 55M Robinhood shares
The United States Department of Justice has officially notified the court handling the bankruptcy of BlockFi that it has seized assets as part of the criminal cases against crypto exchange FTX and its executives. In a Jan. 6 court filing, the Justice Department said it had seized 55,273,469 shares of...
Former CCP official apologies for ‘grave losses’ as a result of supporting crypto miner: Report
Xiao Yi, the former Chinese Communist Party secretary of Fuzhou, confessed to “acting recklessly” in support of crypto mining during a state-run television broadcast. In an interview released by state-run media on Jan. 8, Xiao seemed to speak with a very subdued voice from what appeared to be prison, apologizing for being a “sinner” and causing “grave losses” to Fuzhou. The former CCP official pleaded guilty to corruption charges in December related to accepting more than $18 million in bribes for construction programs and illicitly promoting projects — including a local crypto mining firm.
FTX former lead engineer in talks with federal prosecutors in Bankman-Fried case
As the investigation into FTX continues, the crypto exchange’s former engineering chief, Nishad Singh, followed former FTX and Alameda Research executives Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison by reportedly meeting with federal prosecutors to cut a deal. Singh attended a proffer session during the week of Jan. 2 at the...
FTX spent $40M on food, flights, and hotels in just 9 months: Court filings
FTX’s Bahamian company spent a staggering amount of money on luxury hotels and accommodation, flights and food in the nine months before the exchange’s collapse, court filings have revealed. According to bankruptcy court documents reviewed by Business Insider, FTX Digital Markets went through $40 million between last January...
With 2022 gone for good, what will 2023 bring to the crypto market?
If 2022 was any kind of template for gauging what the crypto market might offer for investors going forward, it proved to be terribly difficult to predict. The space saw a brutal shock to the global crypto market capitalization, which fell just over 60% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date. It also saw the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, BTC and ETH, fall by 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame, with the concurrent slide in the alt market too.
Less than 100 Bitcoin ATMs added worldwide in the second half of 2022: Data
While Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs were an afterthought to Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of sound money, they are now considered one of the main pillars of Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption. However, the global Bitcoin ATM network, which used to add thousands of machines each month in 2021, recorded a net addition of just 94 Bitcoin ATMs over the past six months since July 2022.
Why is Ethereum (ETH) price up today?
Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), rose to three-week highs, rallying in lockstep with the broader cryptocurrency market, as well as stocks. On Jan. 9, ETH’s price rose 2.85% to cross above $1,325 for the first time in three weeks, a key level that could pave the coin’s path toward $1,350 next if its previous price performance is any indication.
