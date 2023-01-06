Read full article on original website
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
24-year-old Man Shot in Pennsauken, NJ, Friday Afternoon
A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Pennsauken Friday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says officers with the Pennsauken Police Department received a shots-fired call just before 4:30 in the area of the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County seeking volunteers to help hunt and destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Burlington County continues to battle the spottled lanternfly invasion and is seeking volunteers to help beat back the bugs this winter while they are at their most vulnerable life stage. The Burlington County Parks System is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold three upcoming volunteer egg scraping...
Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach
A third humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists.
A New Jersey woman who used a fake GoFundMe to raise more than $400,000 for a homeless veteran was sentenced to 3 years in prison
Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend gave television interviews to support their fake story about a homeless veteran to scam GoFundMe donors.
Surprising! 26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don’t Think of as Old
You might be surprised to learn that some of the things that you drive past every day here in South Jersey are decades or even over a century old and you probably don't even realize it. I started this time-traveling experiment the other day when I drove past the old...
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
