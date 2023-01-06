ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches

A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City

A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy