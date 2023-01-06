NEW CASTLE, DE – An employee of Furniture Barn in New Castle has been arrested after threatening to shoot his coworkers with a gun on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark was arrested for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred that morning. At approximately 11:38 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New Castle regarding a dispute involving a weapon. “Troopers arrived and learned that Ryan Book, an employee of the business, had been involved in a heated argument with a The post Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO