Doug King completes Coventry City takeover with deal signed off by EFL
Doug King has become Coventry’s majority shareholder after his purchase of the Championship club was signed off by the EFL. Coventry have had several financial struggles in recent years, including issues with the lease of their Coventry Building Society Arena home. King has purchased 85% of the club, making him the majority owner, with the previous owner, Sisu Capital, retaining 15%.
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
