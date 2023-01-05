Read full article on original website
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
2 people shot while asleep in Central Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot while asleep in bed in Central Fresno.
Student hospitalized after fight on Fresno City College campus, officials say
A student has been hospitalized after Fresno City College officials say he was involved in a fight on campus.
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
PG&E crews working to restore power east of Clovis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E says 829 customers are without power near Shaw and Academy Avenues. The power outage was first reported around 6:00 a.m. According to PG&E, the outage was preliminarily determined to be caused […]
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno
Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fresno County and East Central Madera County in Central California – Includes Bass Lake
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flash Flood Warning including Bass Lake, in Madera County until 2:00 P.M. Flash Flood Warning CAC019-039-092200- /O.NEW.KHNX.FF.W.0001.230109T1854Z-230109T2200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1054 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Fresno County in central California... East Central Madera County in central California... * Until 200 PM PST. * At 1054 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River, Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and Arnold Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && LAT...LON 3741 11960 3741 11936 3722 11930 3715 11943 3714 11945 3711 11952 3730 11962 3731 11962 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
Fresno PD: Looking for 3 women after alleged shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for three women after a suspected shoplifting case in a women’s clothing store at Fashion Fair Mall. Police say, on Monday, Jan. 2, three women allegedly entered Victoria’s Secret at the mall and took merchandise valued at $1,636, and left without paying for it. The […]
Dramatic video shows rockslide and major flooding that has closed Highway 168 at four-lane
A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.
Evacuation warning issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows
An evacuation warning has been issued in Merced on Monday as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.
Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley Beginning at Midnight Tonight – Includes Merced, Mariposa, and Madera Counties
January 8, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight to 4:00 P.M. Monday. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Los Banos - Dos Palos-Merced - Madera - Mendota-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of Los Banos, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Planada, Lake Mcclure, Le Grand, El Portal, and Mariposa 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
Man and woman shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after two people were shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno early Monday morning. Police say around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a house on Iowa Avenue near Rowell Avenue for reports of two people who were shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in […]
Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr fundraises for tombstone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr who was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School in October held a fundraiser at Free AME Ministries. Three months after Al-Hakim Jr’s death his family and friends held a fundraiser Sunday to buy a tombstone so they can […]
