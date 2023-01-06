ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events

The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
The Guardian

Doug King completes Coventry City takeover with deal signed off by EFL

Doug King has become Coventry’s majority shareholder after his purchase of the Championship club was signed off by the EFL. Coventry have had several financial struggles in recent years, including issues with the lease of their Coventry Building Society Arena home. King has purchased 85% of the club, making him the majority owner, with the previous owner, Sisu Capital, retaining 15%.

