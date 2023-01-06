Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Undefeated Vikings score lopsided girls basketball win over Constantine
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The undefeated Bronson Vikings took care of business on Monday night as they defeated Constantine 51-8 on the Vikings home court. Haylie Wilson led the Vikings with 19 points while Payton Springstead added 14 points and Aubree Calloway scored 10 points. The 7-0 Vikings got...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson expected worse from Michigan State crowd, but most disappointed in narrow loss
EAST LANSING -- Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson took the court for pregame warmups a little later than the rest of his teammates, per usual. The booing that echoed through the Breslin Center was as loud as any pregame reception in recent memory. It quieted down, only to pick up any...
wtvbam.com
Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
Community mourning loss of Wayland coach, teacher
Jody Tyner taught Wildcats for more than 16 years and will be remembered as a dedicated family man, coach, and friend.
wtvbam.com
Friday night crash in Hamilton, Indiana injures seven including five children
HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
abc57.com
Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts
Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
wtvbam.com
Parts of Branch County experiencing moderate drought conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Information from the Integrated Drought Information System says the northern part of Branch County is seeing moderate drought conditions as 2023 gets underway. The southern part of the county is listed as being abnormally dry. Some much needed precipitation has been measured at the...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled River Meandering Though Southern Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Body found in Cass County field
(CBS DETROIT) - A body was found in a field in Cass County on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced.At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township after receiving reports of a possible deceased body in the field.Police say the body has not been identified at this time. The case remains under investigation.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
awesomemitten.com
17 BEST South Haven Restaurants to Excite Your Taste Buds
Whether you spend the day on the sandy beaches along the Lake Michigan shore, biking the Kal Haven Trail State Park, or browsing unique downtown shops, your trip to South Haven isn’t complete without getting a taste of the local fare. And there are plenty of South Haven restaurants to choose from.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
How a businessman built Ottawa Impact and took control of the county board in 2 years
In September 2021, then a protesting citizen getting his one minute to talk to Ottawa County commissioners, Joe Moss said he came "with a message from the people." That message: "We want our freedom back."
Comments / 0