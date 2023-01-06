ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Undefeated Vikings score lopsided girls basketball win over Constantine

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The undefeated Bronson Vikings took care of business on Monday night as they defeated Constantine 51-8 on the Vikings home court. Haylie Wilson led the Vikings with 19 points while Payton Springstead added 14 points and Aubree Calloway scored 10 points. The 7-0 Vikings got...
BRONSON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Friday night crash in Hamilton, Indiana injures seven including five children

HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.
HAMILTON, IN
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts

Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
wtvbam.com

Parts of Branch County experiencing moderate drought conditions

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Information from the Integrated Drought Information System says the northern part of Branch County is seeing moderate drought conditions as 2023 gets underway. The southern part of the county is listed as being abnormally dry. Some much needed precipitation has been measured at the...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Body found in Cass County field

(CBS DETROIT) - A body was found in a field in Cass County on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced.At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township after receiving reports of a possible deceased body in the field.Police say the body has not been identified at this time. The case remains under investigation.
CASS COUNTY, MI
awesomemitten.com

17 BEST South Haven Restaurants to Excite Your Taste Buds

Whether you spend the day on the sandy beaches along the Lake Michigan shore, biking the Kal Haven Trail State Park, or browsing unique downtown shops, your trip to South Haven isn’t complete without getting a taste of the local fare. And there are plenty of South Haven restaurants to choose from.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

