Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO