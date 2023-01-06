Read full article on original website
Related
Doug King completes Coventry City takeover with deal signed off by EFL
Doug King has become Coventry’s majority shareholder after his purchase of the Championship club was signed off by the EFL. Coventry have had several financial struggles in recent years, including issues with the lease of their Coventry Building Society Arena home. King has purchased 85% of the club, making him the majority owner, with the previous owner, Sisu Capital, retaining 15%.
Comments / 0