BBC
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Graham Potter under pressure after FA Cup exit
Graham Potter's start to life as Chelsea manager could hardly have gone much worse. The Blues' 4-0 FA Cup third-round humbling at Manchester City has increased the pressure on the former Brighton boss as his troubled first few months at Stamford Bridge show no sign of improving. Sitting 10th in...
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup
Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset
A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Oxford vs Arsenal - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know ahead of FA Cup clash between Oxford and Arsenal.
Yardbarker
Arsenal looking to bring former Chelsea star back to England in sensational move
Arsenal are looking to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard back to the Premier League in a sensational move from Real Madrid. Hazard will go down as one of the greatest ever players to play for Chelsea in the Premier League era. After performing so well for Chelsea over a number of years, Hazard earned himself a move to Real Madrid.
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
Manchester City 4, Riyad Mahrez 23’, 85’ (Pen), Julian Álvarez 30’ (Pen), Phil Foden38’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win a really open game amid some great calls on the lineup by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and they really dominated from the get go. Behind Alvarez and Mahez it was a very good night.
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leicester - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday (2-1) on Saturday, Newcastle will be back playing another cup game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Leicester in a Carabao Clash at St James’ Park. Last weekend sucked. This week won’t do so much. Or...
theScore
FA Cup 4th-round draw: Arsenal on collision course with Manchester City
Manchester City are on a collision course with Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup after demolishing Chelsea on Sunday. Sunday's fourth-round draw set up a potential blockbuster between Pep Guardiola's serial winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal, who will make the trip to Etihad Stadium on Jan. 28 if they navigate past third-tier Oxford United on Monday.
Newcastle United in "substantial" talks with phenomenal Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko: report
Newcastle United could strike an incredible £150,000 deal with Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attack
Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Wants' Valencia Starlet Yunus Musah In January
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign 20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia this January, according to reports.
WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights
Catch up on everything that went on at New Meadow and Sunderland beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
BBC
FA Cup: What's going wrong for Graham Potter at Chelsea?
Leon Osman and Nedum Onuoha discuss what needs to change for Graham Potter at Chelsea losing 4-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport,BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Charlton aiming to escape valley of gloom in Manchester United cup clash
For Charlton supporters who grew up during the club’s most recent spell in the Premier League, the past 15 years have not been kind. A series of disastrous takeovers after relegation in 2007 sent the Addicks into freefall that has them languishing halfway down League One and facing an even more uncertain future under potentially yet another group of owners.
BBC
FA Cup: Mark Hudson urges Cardiff City to 'kick on' after Leeds draw
Mark Hudson hopes his Cardiff City side can "kick on" from their FA Cup draw with Leeds United and use it to ignite their faltering Championship season. Cardiff led Sunday's third-round tie 2-0 at half-time but Premier League Leeds snatched an injury-time equaliser. The performance was in contrast to the...
