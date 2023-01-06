Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Vialli stepped down from his role in the Italian national set-up last month, in order to focus on his recovery. The legendary Italian striker was a key member of the coaching staff during the Azzurri's successful Euro 2020 campaign under the leadership of Roberto Mancini.

“At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments,” Vialli said last month.

Gianluca Vialli celebrates Euro 2020 with Roberto Mancini (Image credit: Getty)

The football world is now in mourning. Vialli was a much-loved player throughout his career and played at the very top of the game.

Vialli started his club career at Cremonese in 1980, before impressing Sampdoria enough for them to sign him four years later. Vialli played with Mancini, winning Serie A and the Cup Winners' Cup before Juventus shelled out a world record £12.5 million for him in 1992.

During this time in Turin, Vialli won the Italian Cup, the Serie A, Italian Supercup, UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Cup. In 1996, the Italian joined Chelsea, becoming the Blues' player/manager the following season. He lit up the Premier League, winning the FA Cup, the League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.

He is one of nine footballers to have won the three main European club competitions and the only forward to have done so. Vialli will be much-missed.