Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Modeste M’Bami, former Cameroon and PSG star, dies at 40 after heart attack
The former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Modeste M’Bami died on Saturday aged 40 after suffering a heart attack. “Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack,” the club said in a statement. “PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Sporting News
Kylian Mbappe's Zinedine Zidane tweet explained: Why France star is fuming with FFF president Noel Le Graet
In terms of French football, stars don't come much bigger than Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe. Both have been key for France in different generations and played big roles in silverware the country has lifted. While their paths are yet to directly cross at club or international level, Mbappe has...
Doug King completes Coventry City takeover with deal signed off by EFL
Doug King has become Coventry’s majority shareholder after his purchase of the Championship club was signed off by the EFL. Coventry have had several financial struggles in recent years, including issues with the lease of their Coventry Building Society Arena home. King has purchased 85% of the club, making him the majority owner, with the previous owner, Sisu Capital, retaining 15%.
