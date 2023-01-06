Read full article on original website
NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Exiting Game Against Miami Heat With A Knee Injury: "Nets Can't Win Without KD"
The Miami Heat could've walked out of their home, formerly called the FTX Arena, with a win after a massive injury to their opponents. The Brooklyn Nets saw their best player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant go down with a knee injury after playing just 17 minutes, causing him to miss the rest of the game.
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"
Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
Nets Fans Will Want Ben Simmons To Have More Games With 0 Free Throws Made After Seeing This Interesting Stat
When the Brooklyn Nets traded for Ben Simmons, many expected the former Philadelphia 76ers star to immediately make the Nets a better team. After all, he has two great teammates in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After a shaky start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets have certainly...
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
The NBA season is almost halfway done, and the storylines and narratives around the league have been endless throughout. Many players and head coaches have been in the limelight for positive reasons as well as negative ones. But perhaps no one has been as radical in their controversies as Enes Kanter Freedom.
