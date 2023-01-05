Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
How to get the Electric Escape Achievement in Genshin Impact
Electric Escape is a Genshin Impact Challenger: Series V Achievement that can be obtained by defeating the Thunder Manifestation without being hit by its homing thunder cage attack. This Achievement is a little tough, as you have to watch out for a specific skill and make sure to dodge throughout the entirety of the battle.
How to become a Crab Fisherman in BitLife
One of the core objectives of the latest Deadliest Catch challenge is to become a Crab Fisherman in BitLife. Unlike other popular career options like a doctor or engineer where you need to go to university/college, you do not need to have any special educational qualification to become a Crab Fisherman, and graduating high school is more than enough.
How to unlock costumes in Cookie Run Kingdom
While Cookie Run: Kingdom's cast of Cookies is decked out in some of the hottest drip, putting on a different outfit can be a welcome change. The game offers a variety of costumes, most of which relate to the Cookie's personality, their season of release, their theme, and more. These can be pulled from a costume gacha, which regularly updates with new costumes to dress up your favorite Cookies.
Best Name Ideas for Wanderer/Scaramouche in Genshin Impact
In the Akasha Pulses, the Kapla Flame Rises archon quest, we finally get a closer look at Scaramouche's motives and origins. After being defeated by the Traveler and losing his Gnosis, Scaramouche is forced to stare his treacherous past in the eyes. Abandoning his life of wrongdoing, Scaramouche embraces a new identity of transparency and repentance. As part of this declaration, he asks the Traveler for a new name, which the player can input through their keyboard. Here are the best name ideas for the Wanderer.
How to complete the Deadliest Catch Challenge in BitLife
Completing the BitLife Deadliest Catch Challenge is easy once you know how to achieve each objective. Start by creating any character of your choice, and then follow the steps below. All Objectives in the Deadliest Catch Challenge. To complete the Deadliest Catch Challenge in BitLife, players will need to achieve...
Best Vampire Cookie Toppings build in Cookie Run Kingdom
Vampire Cookie is an Epic Ambush Cookie who prioritizes the Rear position in the team. Being one of the original characters to release at launch, he's a well-loved DPS unit who can deal massive damage with his default Skill. With an upgraded Magic Candy Skill, Vampire Cookie can hit multiple enemies at once, making him useful in newer game modes, such as Guild Battles.
