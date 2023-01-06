2 years since Jan. 6 Capitol riot: 29 defendants charged are from Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two years after thousands of Americans invaded the U.S. Capitol Building to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, information from the U.S. Department of Justice shows Florida was the home of nearly 100 of those charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Of those defendants, almost a third of the Floridians were from Tampa Bay, according to court documents and previous reporting on the Jan. 6 rioters.

Researchers from George Washington University compiled a list of the defendants, organized alphabetically and showing case statuses , and the list shows the 100 from Florida on their list of “Capitol Hill Siege Cases,” produced by the GW Program on Extremism.

Jan. 6 Capitol Riot arrests with ties to Tampa Bay

