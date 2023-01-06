ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 years since Jan. 6 Capitol riot: 29 defendants charged are from Tampa Bay

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two years after thousands of Americans invaded the U.S. Capitol Building to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, information from the U.S. Department of Justice shows Florida was the home of nearly 100 of those charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Of those defendants, almost a third of the Floridians were from Tampa Bay, according to court documents and previous reporting on the Jan. 6 rioters.

Researchers from George Washington University compiled a list of the defendants, organized alphabetically and showing case statuses , and the list shows the 100 from Florida on their list of “Capitol Hill Siege Cases,” produced by the GW Program on Extremism.

Jan. 6 Capitol Riot arrests with ties to Tampa Bay

Name City Current Case Status
Jonathan Pollock Lakeland Fugitive from Justice
Joshua Doolin Lakeland Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Joseph Hutchinson III Lakeland Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Olivia Pollock Lakeland Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Corinne Montoni Lakeland Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status Hearing on Feb. 28, 2023
Michael Perkins Plant City Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Paul Hodgkins Tampa Found guilty, serving 8 months in prison
Caleb Berry Tampa Pleaded guilty, status hearing in March 2023
Alan Fischer III Tampa Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Mitchell Gardner I I Seffner Pleaded guilty, sentencing hearing on Feb. 17, 2023
Graydon Young Englewood Pleaded guilty, status hearing in March 2023
James Brett IV Clearwater Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Steven Miles Zephyrhills Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on Jan. 19, 2023
Brian Boele Harbor Island Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Daniel Lyons Scott Englewood Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, status pending
Michael Gary Stepakoff Oldsmar Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months of probation
Zachary Johnson St. Petersburg Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Adam Johnson Parrish Pleade d guilty, sentenced to 75 days in prison
Joseph Hackett Sarasota Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Trial to start on Feb. 1, 2023
Paul Rae Seminole Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on Feb. 2, 2023
Jeremy Brown Palm River Awaiting trial on trespassing charges related to Capitol Riot
Matthew Council Riverview Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 months in federal prison
Audrey Southard Spring Hill Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Stipulated facts bench trial on January 13, 2023
Carol Kicinski Dunedin Pleaded guilty, Sentencing hearing on Feb. 23, 2023
Jon Heneghan Dunedin Pleaded guilty, Sentencing hearing on Feb. 23, 2023
Dion Rajewski Largo Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Thomas Fassell Largo Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 7 days in federal prison, followed by 2 years of probation, 2 years of unsupervised probation
Marilyn Fassell Largo Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised probation
Robert Palmer Largo Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 63 months in federal prison
(Case Status Sources: PACER, USDOJ)

Carmen Y Cruz
5d ago

29 Defendant charge from Tampa. You won't here about this from DeSantis mouth. He embraces them he needs there votes. Nice base there DeSantis.

Ristorante Italiano
5d ago

Democrats and Their Brainwashed Supporters are a Cancer on the Starving American Taxpayers ♋, Gas was 1.89 $ On January 6th

johnny
5d ago

And not one person has been charged or convicted of insurrection. You know….the word the media and the Democrats keep using.

