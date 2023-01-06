2 years since Jan. 6 Capitol riot: 29 defendants charged are from Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two years after thousands of Americans invaded the U.S. Capitol Building to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, information from the U.S. Department of Justice shows Florida was the home of nearly 100 of those charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Of those defendants, almost a third of the Floridians were from Tampa Bay, according to court documents and previous reporting on the Jan. 6 rioters.Clearwater man charged with smuggling guns to Mexico
Researchers from George Washington University compiled a list of the defendants, organized alphabetically and showing case statuses , and the list shows the 100 from Florida on their list of “Capitol Hill Siege Cases,” produced by the GW Program on Extremism.
Jan. 6 Capitol Riot arrests with ties to Tampa Bay
|Name
|City
|Current Case Status
|Jonathan Pollock
|Lakeland
|Fugitive from Justice
|Joshua Doolin
|Lakeland
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
|Joseph Hutchinson III
|Lakeland
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
|Olivia Pollock
|Lakeland
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
|Corinne Montoni
|Lakeland
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status Hearing on Feb. 28, 2023
|Michael Perkins
|Plant City
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
|Paul Hodgkins
|Tampa
|Found guilty, serving 8 months in prison
|Caleb Berry
|Tampa
|Pleaded guilty, status hearing in March 2023
|Alan Fischer III
|Tampa
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
|Mitchell Gardner I I
|Seffner
|Pleaded guilty, sentencing hearing on Feb. 17, 2023
|Graydon Young
|Englewood
|Pleaded guilty, status hearing in March 2023
|James Brett IV
|Clearwater
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
|Steven Miles
|Zephyrhills
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on Jan. 19, 2023
|Brian Boele
|Harbor Island
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
|Daniel Lyons Scott
|Englewood
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, status pending
|Michael Gary Stepakoff
|Oldsmar
|Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months of probation
|Zachary Johnson
|St. Petersburg
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
|Adam Johnson
|Parrish
|Pleade d guilty, sentenced to 75 days in prison
|Joseph Hackett
|Sarasota
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Trial to start on Feb. 1, 2023
|Paul Rae
|Seminole
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on Feb. 2, 2023
|Jeremy Brown
|Palm River
|Awaiting trial on trespassing charges related to Capitol Riot
|Matthew Council
|Riverview
|Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 months in federal prison
|Audrey Southard
|Spring Hill
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Stipulated facts bench trial on January 13, 2023
|Carol Kicinski
|Dunedin
|Pleaded guilty, Sentencing hearing on Feb. 23, 2023
|Jon Heneghan
|Dunedin
|Pleaded guilty, Sentencing hearing on Feb. 23, 2023
|Dion Rajewski
|Largo
|Defendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
|Thomas Fassell
|Largo
|Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 7 days in federal prison, followed by 2 years of probation, 2 years of unsupervised probation
|Marilyn Fassell
|Largo
|Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised probation
|Robert Palmer
|Largo
|Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 63 months in federal prison
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 216