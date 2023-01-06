ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Say Goodbye To A Decades-Old Beachfront Eatery In Wildwood Crest, NJ

It's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors. This time, though, it's for good reason. According to the folks over at Wildwood Video Archive, Wildwood Crest's Coronado Café on Atlantic Avenue is no more. Since this place has been a favorite of so many tourists and locals alike, it was upsetting to hear. It's easy to see why people loved it there so much. Their menu is pretty impressive! Lots of options for you to choose from.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey

Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
30-foot beached whale found in Atlantic City: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A 30-foot humpback whale was found washed up on a beach in Atlantic City Saturday morning, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. The whale was found dead around 8 a.m., according to police. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was called in to take samples from the whale. ACPD blocked […]
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
