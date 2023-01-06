Read full article on original website
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
phillygrub.blog
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey
My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
Say Goodbye To A Decades-Old Beachfront Eatery In Wildwood Crest, NJ
It's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors. This time, though, it's for good reason. According to the folks over at Wildwood Video Archive, Wildwood Crest's Coronado Café on Atlantic Avenue is no more. Since this place has been a favorite of so many tourists and locals alike, it was upsetting to hear. It's easy to see why people loved it there so much. Their menu is pretty impressive! Lots of options for you to choose from.
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
A New Jersey woman who used a fake GoFundMe to raise more than $400,000 for a homeless veteran was sentenced to 3 years in prison
Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend gave television interviews to support their fake story about a homeless veteran to scam GoFundMe donors.
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
