For the first time in nearly 25 years, Allegheny County could have a new county treasurer, as Democrat Erica Rocchi Brusselars announced her candidacy on Tuesday. Incumbent John Weinstein, a Democrat, was first elected to the treasurer position in 1999 and has held the position since then. It’s unclear if Brussellars will have to face Weinstein, who has been fundraising and is expected to launch a bid for Allegheny County Executive this week. She said she is ready to challenge anyone.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO