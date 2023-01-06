Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Erica Brusselars launches bid for Allegheny County Treasurer
For the first time in nearly 25 years, Allegheny County could have a new county treasurer, as Democrat Erica Rocchi Brusselars announced her candidacy on Tuesday. Incumbent John Weinstein, a Democrat, was first elected to the treasurer position in 1999 and has held the position since then. It’s unclear if Brussellars will have to face Weinstein, who has been fundraising and is expected to launch a bid for Allegheny County Executive this week. She said she is ready to challenge anyone.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Honoring Chief Justin McIntire, a hometown hero
Police officers have the toughest job in America, and Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire gave it his all while pursuing an armed and dangerous fugitive last week. McIntire was shot and killed doing what we ask our police to be ready to do — protect the public from the terror of criminal violence.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experts: Dog flu hasn't hit Western Pennsylvania but precautions are good idea
A highly contagious respiratory disease targeting dogs has shown up in at least nine states, including Pennsylvania, in recent months, and it’s raising concern among those who work with dogs in the Pittsburgh area. But, while Becky Morrow, a veterinarian and founder of Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit animal rescue...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 9, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Career advice available Wednesday at Vandergrift library. Vandergrift Public Library...
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania Women Work expands RISE program to South Hills
Foreign-born residents of the South Hills are benefiting from an expansion of Pennsylvania Women Work’s RISE (Refugee and Immigrant Services for Employment) program. In partnership with Jefferson Regional Foundation, this free career development service began in the South Hills in September. One-on-one supports, as well as group discussions and classes are available to help refugees and immigrants find family-sustaining employment opportunities.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: A-K Valley high schools got their names in some interesting ways
Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series. Check back next Sunday for part two. High schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley have all kinds of names for all kinds of reasons. There’s topography, people, a fruit and even a popular song. That’s right … a school...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin hires Penn-Trafford grad, former Hempfield coach Mike Brown
Mike Brown learned a lot in his two years as football coach at Hempfield. His time there might have been brief, but the knowledge he collected looks to be long-lasting. “A lot of valuable lessons,” Brown said. “I am very grateful to (athletic director) Brandon (Rapp) for believing in me. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many good people on my staff. The players bought into what we preached.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Local wrestlers help Pitt-Johnstown to No. 7 ranking
A number of former local standouts have helped lead the NCAA Division II No. 7-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team to an 8-0 start. In the team’s most recent match, sophomore Isaiah Vance (Hempfield), ranked No. 5 at heavyweight won by fall; redshirt sophomore Dajauhn Hertzog (Greensburg Salem) won by decision at 133 pounds; and No. 9 157-pounder Nate Smith (Franklin Regional), a senior, scored a decision in a 39-0 victory over American International (Mass.).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The too-long list of 2022 homicides
There was no waiting for Allegheny County’s first homicide of 2022. It came promptly Jan. 1 when Amariey Lei was found shot to death in the 1300 block of Wood Street in Wilkinsburg. She was just 19 and coached hip-hop and baton for the Lady Diamonds dance team, of which she had once been a member.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2023: Keystone Oaks’ Eriona Neal scores 1,000th point in key win
Eriona Neal scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Keystone Oaks to a 55-48 victory over Avonworth in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night. Francesca Pacak added 10 for Keystone Oaks (9-4, 2-1). Greta O’Brien and Rebecca Goetz each scored...
Trooper Moms group, community step up to organize meal for officers in town for chief Justin McIntire's viewing
The tragic death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has reinforced the bonds of the Alle-Kiski Valley community through mourning, cohesion and charity. That spirit will continue Monday when a dinner is held for local law enforcement officers and others from across the state who are traveling to New Kensington for the public viewing of McIntire’s body.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man sentenced to life for killing woman found strangled in McKeesport
A man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a woman found near a trail in McKeesport was sentenced on Monday to serve the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole. Daron Parks, 29, of Washington, was given an addition six to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Can Westmoreland County Children's Bureau audit results be shrugged off?
Between 2017 and 2020, unbalanced books led to more than $650,000 in state reimbursements not being made to the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau. It is a testament to reviews of those books by state Auditor General Timothy DeFoor that the unpaid funds were identified in December 2022. The audits...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County mining accident sends 22-year-old worker to the hospital
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mining accident in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital. The accident happened Monday night at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is told the worker’s arm got stuck in a machine about a mile...
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Brooke McCoy
Hempfield girls basketball got off to a solid start to the season, going 6-3 heading into the new year. The next hurdle to clear for Hempfield, which is looking for its first winning season since 2016-17, will be section play, which was set to begin Jan. 2. “We’re getting chemistry...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000
The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May. Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets...
