wrestlingheadlines.com
Batista Says He Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Inspired Tattoo After The Fighter Made Homophobic Remarks About Gay Marriage
Batista is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community. The Animal recently spoke with GQ about his hit Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery, which also saw the former WWE world champion explain why he had a tattoo inspired by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao covered up. Batista says that Pacquiao’s controversial 2016 comments about gay marriage struck a nerve with him since his mom is gay.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
WWE is about to change once again, as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to the company. Vince McMahon’s re-appointment is complete and now, the matter has been addressed by none other than his own daughter and the woman in control right now, Stephanie McMahon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle On Potentially Wrestling In Saudi Arabia For Big Money: “I Would Do It In A Second”
Kurt Angle isn’t looking to return to the ring anytime soon, but he would put his gear on in a second for a big payday in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic Hero jokingly discussed wrestling a match in the Middle East during the latest edition of his podcast, where he looked back at Shawn Michaels returning to the ring in 2018 to compete at Crown Jewel, a matchup that earned him a huge payday. Check out what Angle had to say on the subject below.
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Sends Warning To Braun Strowman After Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown
Hit Row made their return a few months ago after being released back in 2021. However, they have largely been underwhelming since their return and fans already don’t want to see them anymore. That being said, Hit Row ended up turning heel on Smackdown this week. Now it seems Top Dolla decided to send a warning to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on the show.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Shares Funny Story Of Ric Flair Convincing Shawn Michaels To Get Drunk During A WWE UK Tour
No one has had more wild stories than Ric Flair, and AEW superstar Matt Hardy has graced us with another one. The Broken One shared the tale on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he recalled the Nature Boy convincing Shawn Michaels to drink during a WWE UK tour back in 2007. This occurred after Michaels faced John Cena in a near 60-minute classic on Raw. Check out the full story below.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Reacts To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, The former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently said that Ross wouldn’t be able to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship because they belong to different generations. The two sides were part of the brawl at AEW All Out.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Ronda Rousey Facing Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 39
Fans might not get "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" versus "The Man" on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Per WON, WWE's original plan for Ronda Rousey's current run was for her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then take on Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 39. However, as fans might have noticed on "WWE SmackDown" recently, there's been "nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction" and "right now it is very unlikely" that will happen.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Interesting Note on WWE Board Member Who Just Resigned, People In WWE Looking to Leave Over Vince McMahon?, More
We noted earlier today via WWE’s press release on Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors that two members resigned from the Board as of today – Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. The resignation of Singh is interesting as he was the lead investigator on...
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble is official. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Owens will challenge for title at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Friday night’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Borrows Roman Reigns’ Signature Move During WWE Live Event
There are few WWE superstars who are more popular among the masses today than Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of everyone, including the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Recently, Zayn decided to dedicate a match to Reigns by using one of his signature moves. Sami Zayn had...
PWMania
Jim Ross Looks Back At Wrestlers Complaining About Shawn Michaels Backstage In WWE
Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, “Good Ole’ J.R.” reflected on getting complaints about “The Heartbreak Kid” behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy on What It Was Like to Work with John Cena, Cena’s Reaction to The Final Deletion, More
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of veteran WWE Superstar John Cena. Below some highlights from the interview:. Hardy on Cena’s WWE debut and the metamorphosis of the Ruthless Aggression Era. “There was a lot of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned During Recent Florida Vacation
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that he almost drowned on his recent vacation in Florida:. “We went to Miami, Florida. The temperature was 80 degrees. We spent so much time...
