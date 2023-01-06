ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
LA GRANGE, NC
cbs17

Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores

TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. Police say on Friday, January 6th around 11:30 a.m., they responded to ECU Health Medical Center in reference to an individual who was dropped off at the emergency department earlier that day with stab wounds. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie business robbed at gunpoint

AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is actively searching for two suspects who robbed EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape at gunpoint here Saturday evening (Jan. 7) and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite shots being fired during the course of the robbery, no one was injured,...
AHOSKIE, NC
wcti12.com

Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

