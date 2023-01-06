Read full article on original website
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
cbs17
Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores
TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
WITN
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. Police say on Friday, January 6th around 11:30 a.m., they responded to ECU Health Medical Center in reference to an individual who was dropped off at the emergency department earlier that day with stab wounds. The...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie business robbed at gunpoint
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is actively searching for two suspects who robbed EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape at gunpoint here Saturday evening (Jan. 7) and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite shots being fired during the course of the robbery, no one was injured,...
cbs17
Garner man identified, charged after slamming car into power pole during chase, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after authorities said he led a trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with him knocking down a power pole. Around 9:57 p.m. on Friday, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper saw a burgundy Dodge Charger operating recklessly on U.S. 401 in Raleigh.
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
wcti12.com
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
cbs17
Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
WITN
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600...
Police: 14-year-old killed, man injured in Goldsboro shooting
The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to HV Brown Park after reports that a man had been shot. Once on scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit receiving donation in name of deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One motorcycle club is making sure late deputy Ned Byrd’s K-9 officer is not forgotten. Sasha, who was with Byrd when he was fatally shot in late August near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads before he was able to make a radio call, was left alone in his patrol car while he lay lifeless. She was not injured.
cbs17
Wake County man crashes car during chase, now on the run after kidnapping, assaulting woman, deputies say
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a domestic assault in Knightdale early Saturday morning. On Saturday morning at 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Run in Knightdale in connection to a domestic assault.
WITN
Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
cbs17
40+ crashes reported in past 2 years at Wake Forest intersection where woman was killed
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver is facing multiple charges after a deadly weekend crash in Wake Forest. Wake Forest police said the 17-year-old behind the wheel of one car Saturday ran a red light Sunday and crashed into 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona’s car. CBS 17 was...
