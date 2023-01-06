ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WHYY

Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations

The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
WHYY

Philly’s streetery rules may change after few restaurants apply for outdoor dining

The number of streeteries on Philadelphia sidewalks could soon plummet, as less than 10% of the outdoor dining spots have applied for a permit to make them permanent. Less than 50 restaurants have applied under the city’s stricter permitting rules, according to deputy streets commissioner Richard Montanez. About 800 streeteries were open at the height of the pandemic. He says the city may consider changes to the process to make it easier to apply for an outdoor dining permit.
WHYY

Changes that eased access to health care during the pandemic will soon be reversed

Several changes that lowered barriers to health care and services during the pandemic are about to expire. One program supported free tests and vaccination for COVID-19, the other made it possible for people to stay on Medicaid without having to fill out paperwork frequently. Now, these programs are about to end, leaving patients and experts worried about the fallout.
CBS Philly

Time running out for Philadelphia streeteries to acquire license

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The clock is ticking for several restaurants throughout Philadelphia to acquire a license for their streeteries. New regulations go into effect next week that would require any unlicensed streeteries to come down.Many restaurants argue the rules are costly and they need more time.The outdoor dining spaces popped up across the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. They've become popular, especially on Friday nights when many people head out to eat. But now, to operate them, restaurants need a license.The city says all unlicensed streeteries must be removed beginning Monday."This is the license guide," Sean McGranaghan said. "It's not...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

