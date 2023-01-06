Read full article on original website
Philly superintendent plans a closer look at student attendance and dropout rate
Superintendent Tony Watlington says his long-term plan for the School District of Philadelphia includes a focus on attendance. The goal is to reduce the dropout rate and raise the graduation rate.
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia Housing Authority to open new waitlist lottery for housing vouchers
For the first time in more than a decade, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is opening its waiting list for housing choice vouchers, the program that used to be known as “Section 8.” The city will use a lottery system to create the waitlist.
Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations
The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
Philadelphia to roll out new state graduation standards, starting with Class of 2023
The School District of Philadelphia wants to make this year’s high school seniors — and their parents — aware of new state graduation requirements.
Philadelphia addiction resource guide; Crashes drop 36% on Roosevelt Blvd; Best food at the Farm Show | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Community guide: Resources for people in recovery or addiction. Over 1,275 Philadelphians died from overdoses in 2021, a record high. But the easiest-to-find resources...
Philly’s streetery rules may change after few restaurants apply for outdoor dining
The number of streeteries on Philadelphia sidewalks could soon plummet, as less than 10% of the outdoor dining spots have applied for a permit to make them permanent. Less than 50 restaurants have applied under the city’s stricter permitting rules, according to deputy streets commissioner Richard Montanez. About 800 streeteries were open at the height of the pandemic. He says the city may consider changes to the process to make it easier to apply for an outdoor dining permit.
Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard
A city law backed by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas offers equality and protection for Black drivers. The post Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Changes that eased access to health care during the pandemic will soon be reversed
Several changes that lowered barriers to health care and services during the pandemic are about to expire. One program supported free tests and vaccination for COVID-19, the other made it possible for people to stay on Medicaid without having to fill out paperwork frequently. Now, these programs are about to end, leaving patients and experts worried about the fallout.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Time running out for Philadelphia streeteries to acquire license
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The clock is ticking for several restaurants throughout Philadelphia to acquire a license for their streeteries. New regulations go into effect next week that would require any unlicensed streeteries to come down.Many restaurants argue the rules are costly and they need more time.The outdoor dining spaces popped up across the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. They've become popular, especially on Friday nights when many people head out to eat. But now, to operate them, restaurants need a license.The city says all unlicensed streeteries must be removed beginning Monday."This is the license guide," Sean McGranaghan said. "It's not...
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars — much of it sourced from fines associated with running red lights — will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer. Montgomery County is getting $760,000 of it, reports Anthony Hennen in The Center Square.
Turmoil in the Pa. House; Presidential medal for Philly election defender; Reviewing Nutter’s two terms | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Turmoil results in ‘Independent’ House speaker and no majority. A deal struck by Harrisburg Republicans — which reportedly shocked rank-and-file members...
Philadelphia-Based Black-Owned Bookstore To Receive Historical Marker
Hakim's Bookstore—Philly’s first and longest-standing Black-owned bookstore—will receive a historical marker. The post Philadelphia-Based Black-Owned Bookstore To Receive Historical Marker appeared first on NewsOne.
Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents: The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
Homicide rate drop 43% in New Jersey’s capital city during 2022
New Jersey’s capital city experienced a steep drop in its homicide rate. There were 23 homicides in Trenton during 2022, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. That is a 43% decrease, compared to the last couple of years. Mayor Reed Gusciora credits a number of things to...
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
‘1776’ comes home to Philly for the launch of the Broadway musical tour
The latest revival of “1776,” a musical about the Founding Fathers debating the Declaration of Independence, opened on Broadway last summer at the American Airlines Theatre, and closed last weekend. A touring production now launches in the city where the story is set: Philadelphia. “1776” runs at the...
Philly mayoral hopeful Domb’s deep pockets put pressure on rivals to raise money
'The financial reports are a road map to what they are doing,' veteran political consultant Maurice Floyd said. The post Philly mayoral hopeful Domb’s deep pockets put pressure on rivals to raise money appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
State lawmaker proposes stricter penalties for landlords who neglect key repairs
One of the first bills Delaware’s General Assembly will see this session would pressure landlords to repair dangerous defects in rental housing by allowing tenants to pay rent to the court until repairs are made. Delaware’s landlord-tenant act sets the basic principle that landlords shouldn’t receive full rent payments...
