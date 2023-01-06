Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bruins became second-fastest NHL team to achieve this milestone
The Boston Bruins became the first NHL team in the 2022-23 season to reach 30 wins when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic each scored twice, and Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston opened its three-game California road trip in impressive fashion.
Connor Bedard looks more than ready to lead NHL’s next crop of young stars
There will never be another Wayne Gretzky, never be another Mike Bossy, never be another Mario Lemieux and there will never be another Bobby Orr. But there is always a next generation. There are always Next Ones coming who salivate the imagination — the way there was Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Jack Hughes, and the way there is Connor Bedard. Bedard put on a show for victorious Team Canada in the World Juniors and capped it with an on-ice interview following his team’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team Czechia in Halifax that made this 17-year-old (!) poster boy for...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Michael Hutchinson: Where’s He Now?
Michael Hutchinson is an example of what life in the NHL can look like if you’re a good player, but not a star player. As a goalie from nearby Barrie, Ontario, Hutchinson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
Tkachuk in 'dream spot' with Panthers, set for All-Star Game with Brady
Now he will play in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game before his home fans at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), and he'll do it with his brother, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk. The Tkachuks played against each...
NHL
Beniers loses bet to Eberle, wears Canada jersey to Kraken practice
Teammates made friendly wager on 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. If you want to dance, you got to pay the band. And if you want to bet against 2023 IIHF World Junior Champion Canada, you have to wear their jersey for Jordan Eberle. Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers made good...
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)
Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!
NHL
Panthers desperate for 2nd-half turnaround after rocky start
The Florida Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team in 2021-22. They had 58 wins, 11 more than ever before, and 122 points, 19 more than ever before. They defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 in the Eastern Conference First Round, winning a series in the Stanley...
NHL
'This city's amazing' | Dahlin tallies 5 points in front of sellout crowd
Olofsson scores winner as Buffalo rallies to defeat Minnesota 6-5 in overtime. Extended highlights of the Minnesota Wild at the Buffalo Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin and his teammates have walked beneath the same sign each time they've exited the Buffalo Sabres dressing room over the past two seasons. Before they take the ice, be it for practice or a game, they are greeted with the same two words.
NHL
Dallas Stars Alumni Association announces rosters for Alumni Classic
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars Alumni Association announced today the rosters for the ninth annual Alumni Classic presented by BMO on Sunday, Jan. 8. The game will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. following the Stars contest against the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. The Dallas Stars Alumni Team...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: COL @ EDM - 15:03 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Zach Hyman's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7, which states in part, "In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."
NHL
FEATURE: Blackhawks Honor Six-Year-Old Luca as Player for a Day
Make-A-Wish recipient Luca Bear Bish will celebrate his remission after a three-year battle with cancer by experiencing the day in the life of a Blackhawks player. Six-year-old Luca Bear Bish is as passionate as most Blackhawks fans experiencing the highs and lows of watching his favorite team and sticking through when times might be tough. Luca knows tough first-hand, and his family credits his fighting and upbeat personality for helping him in more ways than just watching his favorite team.
NHL
Reichel, Blackhawks recover for OT victory against Flames
CHICAGO -- Max Domi scored 1:04 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered for a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at United Center on Sunday. Domi received a pass from Lukas Reichel, cut back across the crease and finished with a backhand. "That was a great game," Domi said....
NHL
McDonagh Nets First in Gold, Game-Winner as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2
Nashville Heads to Ottawa to Face Senators Monday, Improves to 18-14-6 on the Campaign. Ryan McDonagh scored with 3:16 remaining in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals Friday at Capital One Arena. Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves in goal for...
