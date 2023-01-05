Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSDK
The Perfect Blend: Missouri Coffee Shop run by employees with disabilities
Welcome to Common Grounds, a coffee shop where something unique is brewing. The shop opened in 2019 with the specific intention of hiring workers with special needs.
myozarksonline.com
A late afternoon traffic accident Thursday on westbound I-44, seven miles west of Doolittle
A late afternoon traffic accident Thursday on westbound I-44, seven miles west of Doolittle sent a Greene County man to Phelps Health in Rolla for treatment of minor injuries. The highway patrol says 51-year-old Marc K. Stephens of Springfield was injured when his 2005 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off the Interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Missouri
Stacker investigated pothole complaints in Missouri using data from The Clunker Junker.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missourinetwork.tv
Plan your next trip to the Lake of the Ozarks
Central Missouri in the United States is home to the sizable artificial lake known as Lake of the Ozarks. It is a well-liked location for boating, and a variety of boats, including pontoons, ski boats, and personal watercraft, are available for rental. The lake has a lot of arms and coves, so there are many of places to explore and calm places to anchor.
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Stolen truck from Rogers used in Missouri ATM burglary attempt
Barry County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects that stole a truck in Rogers, Ark. to attempt a burglary in Missouri.
KMOV
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows
KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growing state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index, which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
lakeexpo.com
Boaters Warned To Be Careful On Public Boat Ramps, Due To Damage From Low Water Levels
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging the public to use caution when using MDC boat accesses in locations where water levels are low as some boat ramps have sustained damage over the course of several months due to low water levels. Notable areas where water levels are low are along the Missouri River and around the Lake of the Ozarks.
KCTV 5
Marijuana may be legal, but a positive drug test can still crush job offers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last November, Missouri voters approved recreational use of marijuana for people over the age of 21. But, as one Belton woman found out, legalization has its limits. A positive THC test can still throw a wrench into your job hunt. Melissa Rush was offered two...
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
texasbreaking.com
One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?
The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
