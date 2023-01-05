ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Leonard Wood, MO

myozarksonline.com

A late afternoon traffic accident Thursday on westbound I-44, seven miles west of Doolittle

A late afternoon traffic accident Thursday on westbound I-44, seven miles west of Doolittle sent a Greene County man to Phelps Health in Rolla for treatment of minor injuries. The highway patrol says 51-year-old Marc K. Stephens of Springfield was injured when his 2005 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off the Interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
missourinetwork.tv

Plan your next trip to the Lake of the Ozarks

Central Missouri in the United States is home to the sizable artificial lake known as Lake of the Ozarks. It is a well-liked location for boating, and a variety of boats, including pontoons, ski boats, and personal watercraft, are available for rental. The lake has a lot of arms and coves, so there are many of places to explore and calm places to anchor.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
JOPLIN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMOV

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows

KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growing state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index, which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
MISSOURI STATE
texasbreaking.com

One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?

The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
MISSOURI STATE

