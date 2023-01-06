ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Pete Buttigieg expertly shuts down criticism of Invictus Games trip with his husband in Fox News interview

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soAyU_0k5SOCof00

US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg defended taking his husband on a military jet to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands as a part of the American delegation.

Mr Buttigieg in April last year flew with his husband Chatsen from Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews to Rotterdam in a government plane, according to a calendar obtained by non-profit Americans for Public Trust.

On Thursday, Fox News anchor Bret Baier pulled up Mr Buttigieg’s travels when the secretary pointed to previous instances where US officials brought their spouses.

They were, however, not subjected to criticism, he added.

“Was that reimbursed?” Baier asked, adding that it was “one of the controversies”.

"Of course not,” the transportation secretary replied.

“I led a presidential delegation to support American wounded warriors and injured service members – the Invictus Games as has been tradition for many years. “

The Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to honour military veterans and wounded soldiers.

“I led the American delegation as one of the great honours of my time in this job. And the diplomatic protocol on a presidential delegation is that the principal is often accompanied by their spouse. It was a great trip. Incredible,” he continued.

Mr Buttigieg said that, prior to his trip, several American officials have had their partners accompanying them to the Games.

“Before me, it was the secretary of the army under president Trump who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs Trump as first lady who went. Before that, Mrs Obama did the same thing.

“And I guess the question on my mind is, if no one’s raising questions about why secretary [Mark] Esper and his wife led that delegation, as well they should have, then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”

“Understood,” replied Baier.

Mr Buttigieg had to jump to his husband’s defence earlier as well. The secretary’s husband had tweeted that supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh wanted “some privacy to make his own dining decisions” when a group of protesters interrupted his dinner.

“Look, when public officials go into public life, we should expect two things — one, you should always be free from violence, harassment and intimidation.

“And two, you’re never going to be free from criticism or peaceful protests with people exercising their First Amendment rights,” Mr Buttigieg said.

Comments / 5

Related
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
OK! Magazine

Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House

It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
The Comeback

Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner

While the return of Brittney Griner to the United States was a reason for celebration for many, it was also met with plenty of backlash from some who were upset that the United States and President Joe Biden traded a convicted Russian arms dealer for Griner while leaving former Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Read more... The post Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
The Independent

OLD She spied for Cuba for years from inside the US government. Now she’s about to walk free

She toiled for years in the annals of US intelligence, establishing her reputation as a Cuba expert while covertly passing secrets to Fidel Castro’s regime. Her patriotic siblings and their spouses worked for the FBI. She was only caught after a dogged NSA analyst, who’d fled Cuba with her family as a child, heroically sparked a quiet but desperate manhunt for the traitor selling out America to the Communists.The life of Ana Montes sounds like something from a Hollywood spy plot. Now,the former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee is about to walk free from prison. More than 20 years after...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy