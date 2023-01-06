The 14th annual WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at The O2 Arena in London, England. According to a report from Fightful, WWE held onto the belief that since the 2023 Money in the Bank PPV would be a full house event, it should be easy to sell out a stadium for the event. Since The O2 Arena is viewed by WWE as the Madison Square Garden of England, the juggernaut wrestling promotion made the decision to travel to the iconic venue. Although there were rumors in November about WWE permanently getting rid of Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, and TLC as separate events, the idea wasn’t seriously considered. It was also noted that organizing Money in the Bank in “The Big Smoke” would help WWE establish the show as one of their biggest pay-per-view events.

16 HOURS AGO