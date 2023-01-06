Read full article on original website
WWE Have Expressed Interest In Another Top NJPW Star
A new report suggests that WWE might have interest in another top New Japan star. According to the report, Fightful have learned that Tama Tonga is once again a target for WWE. Interest in Tonga isn’t new – WWE offered him a deal seven years ago. Tama turned down the offer to team with his brother Tanga Loa in NJPW. The two have remained with Takami Ohbari’s promotion, even as their Bullet Club stablemates jumped ship for other promotions.
Reason Why 2023 WWE Money In The Bank Will Emanate From The O2 Arena In The UK
The 14th annual WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at The O2 Arena in London, England. According to a report from Fightful, WWE held onto the belief that since the 2023 Money in the Bank PPV would be a full house event, it should be easy to sell out a stadium for the event. Since The O2 Arena is viewed by WWE as the Madison Square Garden of England, the juggernaut wrestling promotion made the decision to travel to the iconic venue. Although there were rumors in November about WWE permanently getting rid of Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, and TLC as separate events, the idea wasn’t seriously considered. It was also noted that organizing Money in the Bank in “The Big Smoke” would help WWE establish the show as one of their biggest pay-per-view events.
Impact Wrestling Hypes Its January Tapings In Orlando, FL
Impact Wrestling will be heading to Orlando, FL later this month for its next set of TV tapings. On Friday night, the company sent out the following press release to hype the TV tapings:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution.
Results From WWE Live Event In Jackson, MS: Eight-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Jackson, MS. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci). Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. NXT Tag Team Champions...
Producers For Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed, Notes From Backstage
Fightful Select has details about the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can see the details for each match/segment below:. Jason Jordan produced the opening Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan and...
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Ric Flair Hits Out At Wrestlers Making More Money Online Than In The Ring
Ric Flair is far from thrilled to see wrestlers earning more online with projects than what they are earning in the ring. Following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE, it was reported that she was earning far more on her website than her NXT deal and reached one million dollars in December 2022.
Kenny Omega Comments On Future Plans, Wanting To Face Shingo Takagi
At NJPW’s New Year Dash event, newly crowned IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The longtime rivals defeated United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare in the night’s main event. After the match, Tokyo Sports caught...
Mercedes Mone Trains With Meiko Satomura At Sendai Girls’ Dojo
At Wrestle Kingdom 17 this past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone, f.k.a. Sasha Banks, made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut by attacking KAIRI to set up their IWGP Women’s Championship match at Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Mone recently returned to the Sendai Girls’ dojo and posted the...
The Acclaimed Retain Titles At AEW BOTB V, Reference Vince McMahon
The Acclaimed retained their AEW Tag Team Championships at last night’s Battle of the Belts show, turning back the challenge of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster even dropped in a reference to Vince McMahon during his rap on the way to the ring. Last night’s match was...
MJF Declares His Love For All Companies Rumored To Buy WWE
AEW World Champion MJF has shared his thoughts on the possibility of WWE being purchased by declaring his love for rumored buyers. This week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a potential purchase of WWE and has been appointed to the Board of Directors. On Twitter, MJF declared his...
WWE Has Hired JPMorgan To Advise Company On Potential Sale
CNBC.com has a new article looking at Vince McMahon’s return to WWE by being reinstated on the WWE Board and the company’s potential sale. The report says that WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise the company on a potential sale. Three categories of potential buyers for WWE are...
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
Vince Russo Discusses Bobby Lashley & Hurt Business Reunion
On the latest episode of his “Writing With Russo” podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo weighed in on a potential Hurt Business reunion. He heavily criticized Bobby Lashley’s direction in WWE lately. Russo also didn’t mince words when talking about Head of Creative Triple H.
Johnny Gargano Offers “Open Invitation” For Fans To Approach Him In Public
Johnny Gargano has made it clear that fans are more than welcome to approach him and his wife Candice LeRae if they’re spotted in public. Both LeRae and Gargano returned to WWE last year as part of the new regime, with Gargano returning in August and LeRae the following month.
Matt Hardy Says John Cena Was A Huge Fan Of His ‘Broken’ Gimmick
16-time World Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena is a huge fan of “Broken” Matt Hardy. On the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy revealed that The Champ was in absolute admiration of the ‘Broken’ gimmick after watching an advance copy of ‘The Final Deletion’ through Chris Jericho. He said,
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE issued the following:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium...
NJPW Strong Results: New NEVER Openweight #1 Contender
We have some results and video highlights from last night’s NJPW Strong television tapings. New Japan aired the latest episode of their NJPW Strong Nemesis last night, though the episode was taped on December 11th at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Results and highlights are below:. El Phantasmo...
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
