wtaj.com

Frankencar 2023: The best of our Best Car To Buy finalists

The Honda Civic Type R bested the competition and won Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 honors. It took on a field of wide-ranging competitors and won unanimously. Each of the nominees featured equipment and/or defining characteristics that we liked. The finalists ranged from the Ford Bronco Raptor with...
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models

When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com

Tesla Model S and X bring back steering wheel option

Tesla Model S and Model X customers can again order a conventional steering wheel instead of Tesla’s unorthodox steering yoke. Tesla’s online configurator now shows a steering wheel as a no-cost option alongside the yoke. It’s listed in the “Interior” section, where customers also select an upholstery color.

