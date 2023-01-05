Read full article on original website
Related
infomeddnews.com
Reducing Injuries in Radiologic Technologists By Demetria Thomas, Radiologic Technologist (R) (ARRT), Product Developer, DST Innovations
Being a radiologic technologist is a physically demanding profession. Day in, day out, we help patients on and off examination tables, in and out of wheelchairs and stretchers, and move patients into position for a variety of examinations. These physical, repetitive movements can cause injuries. Fortunately, some medical imaging systems have ergonomic features that can help reduce these injuries suffered by technologists. I believe it is important for imaging facilities to consider these features when evaluating new equipment.
infomeddnews.com
Northwell Cancer Institute Appoints Dr Douglas Gladstone Chief of Hematologic Malignancies
Northwell Health announced today it has appointed Dr Douglas Gladstone a leader in hematology and medical oncology, as chief of hematologic malignancies at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. Prior to joining Northwell, Dr. Gladstone served for 14 years as clinical director of the outpatient bone marrow transplantation program at the...
infomeddnews.com
Switching To Transitional Living? Health Benefits, Challenges, And Some Pro Tips
Moving to a transitional living facility can be a significant undertaking, but it may be the best thing you can do after addiction treatment. You may not be ready to move back to your former living arrangements and resume your routine so soon after the initial phase of recovery. The risk of relapse is greater when exposed prematurely to the environment and lifestyle that led to your substance abuse.
infomeddnews.com
CardiacSense receives FDA Clearance for Medical Watch
CardiacSense Ltd., a digital health company that developed the world’s most advanced, medically certified wearable device for monitoring vital signs announced receipt of U.S.A. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its CSF-3 watch for measuring Beat-by-beat Heart Rate, and Oxygen Saturation of Arterial Hemoglobin (SpO2). The CSF-3 watch...
Comments / 0