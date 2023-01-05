Eisai’s Alzheimer’s treatment, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), received approval from FDA via the Accelerated Approval pathway. FDA announced the approval of Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease on Jan. 6, 2023. This move follows recent controversy surrounding the agency’s 2021 approval of another Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab), developed by Eisai and BioGen, which was the subject of a congressional report from the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Committee on Oversight and Reform in late 2022 (1).

