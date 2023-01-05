Read full article on original website
Related
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
pharmtech.com
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval for Eisai Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment
Eisai’s Alzheimer’s treatment, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), received approval from FDA via the Accelerated Approval pathway. FDA announced the approval of Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease on Jan. 6, 2023. This move follows recent controversy surrounding the agency’s 2021 approval of another Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab), developed by Eisai and BioGen, which was the subject of a congressional report from the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Committee on Oversight and Reform in late 2022 (1).
Is A 'Quit Smoking' Program The Right Choice For You?
It is hard to quit smoking, but there's help. Here's everything you need to know about 'quit smoking' programs and if they are the right approach for you.
Comments / 0