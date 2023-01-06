ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

American Pessimism Over The Economy Grows

By B.D. Hobbs
 4 days ago

Despite the spin from Joe Biden and the White House, a new Gallup poll found that the majority of Americans are pessimistic about U.S. prospects in 2023.

"Americans across the country, in wide margins, are very pessimistic about the future of the country" said Terry Schilling, president of the American Principle's Project, "And it's not just pessimistic about the economy, it's pessimistic about the general future of America."

Economy was number one on the list, with 8 of 10 bracing for economic struggles in the year ahead. 90% believe we are in store for more division, and political conflict, while 72% of those polled think that the crime rate is going to increase.

In a surprise, not a surprise, Democrats are more optimistic, than Republicans.

"America is not as strong as it used to be, it's not respected globally, our economy is in the tank, and it's not ironic that Democrats are more optimistic" Schilling told KTRH, "They're telling us something here, which is that they don't like America. Democrats have not liked America for a very long time.

And that is why they have done so much damage, and have worked so hard to radically change our nation, for more than a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWD7g_0k5SBJAn00
Photo: Getty Images

