Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series
The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Harry Claims Kate Was ‘Reluctant’ to Lend Meghan Her Lip Gloss—She ‘Grimaced’ When Meg Used It
Sister in law. Prince Harry’s Spare stories about Kate Middleton reveal that he had more than just drama with his brother and father. Spare, which was published on January 10, 2023, is the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir. The title is based on the phrase “the heir and the spare,” terms often used to describe the first and second born children of a royal monarch. Harry wrote in Spare that his father, King Charles III, first used the word to describe him in a conversation with his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born. “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir...
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Voices: Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are
And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jaw-dropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun...
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!
Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable. Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.
Prince Harry Reveals Princess Charlotte Cried Amid Pre-Wedding Drama
Meghan has previously described the incident as a "turning point" in her relationship with the British media when first reported in 2019.
Kate Middleton Voted ‘Most Admired’ Royal While Brits Want to See Prince William Take the Throne
The British public voted Kate Middleton as the "most admired" member of the royal family, while they most want to see Prince William take the throne next.
Ana Navarro Says Prince Harry Is “Embarrassing and Humiliating His Family” Amid Shocking Book Tour on ‘The View’
As Prince Harry continues the media tour for his tell-all autobiography, Spare, the ladies of The View are weighing in on the bombshell claims he’s made about the rest of the royal family. The conversation was sparked during a Hot Topics segment about a recent op-ed from Ronald Reagan’s...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry Compares Archie and Lilibet’s Relationship to His Dynamic With Prince William
Prince Harry has been candid about how fatherhood has changed his outlook on life since welcoming son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Meghan Markle, and now, his kids are teaching him something about his dynamic with brother Prince William. “The gap between me and William was very similar to Archie and Lili," the 38-year-old prince […]
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Mistook Prince Andrew for the Queen’s Assistant When They First Met
“She definitely hadn’t Googled us.”
Prince Harry launches blistering attack on Camilla, branding her 'dangerous' in 60 Minutes interview
Prince Harry sat down with 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper to promote his book.
Prince William 'Devastated' and 'Privately Seething' at Prince Harry's Memoir, Royal Expert Says (Exclusive)
While Buckingham Palace has officially remained mum on Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, sources close to Prince William say he's "privately seething and devastated" by what his brother has written in the upcoming autobiography. Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET that William is also "incredibly angry at the level of...
Prince Harry Wanted Meghan Markle to Wear One of Princess Diana’s Tiaras on Their Wedding Day
When Meghan Markle waltzed down the aisle toward Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, she paired her elegant Givenchy gown with a statement-making tiara. While the royal accessory is one most of us remember vividly, the glittering headpiece wasn’t what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally envisioned for Meghan's big-day look. In Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, the royal admits that he wanted his wife to wear one of Princess Diana’s tiaras on their special day. Instead, Queen Elizabeth II encouraged the couple to select an accessory from her private collection of jewelry at Buckingham Palace, according to Page Six.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Kate Middleton Stressed Out by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Narrative? Prince William’s Wife Allegedly Pleaded With King Charles to Put an End to Sussexes’ Relentless Complaints
Kate Middleton has not responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revelations about her in their documentary Harry & Meghan. According to sources, it's unlikely for the Princess of Wales to share her thoughts about the Netflix show because she's not allowed to do so. Table of contents. Kate Middleton...
Archbishop of Canterbury addresses royal rift over Harry and Meghan
The Archbishop of Canterbury has commented on Harry and Meghan’s status within the royal family following the couple’s explosive Netflix documentary.Last week, the final three episodes of the series dropped on the streaming platform, charting the couple’s decision to step down from their roles in the royal family and move to California.Among the claims levelled against the royal family in the documentary, Harry and Meghan detailed everything from tense meetings with other senior members of the family and living in “small” palace grounds to Meghan’s legal case against Associated Newspapers and their ongoing battles with the tabloid media.In one...
