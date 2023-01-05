The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.

29 DAYS AGO