Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: Central Michigan 6-8; Eastern Michigan 3-11 The Eastern Michigan Eagles won both of their matches against the Central Michigan Chippewas last season (99-68 and 75-70) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. EMU and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Chippewas should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.
YPSILANTI, MI
100.7 WITL

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Pheasants of Detroit

Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

This Is The Most Haunted City In Michigan – Meltdown

So, what’s Michigan’s most haunted city? They say that your chances of seeing a spirit are the highest in this area. Apparently, it’s Monroe. I mean, it is the location for the Michigan Museum of Horror, right? They say, and I’ve heard this too, that the old dilapidated Old Paper Mill in town was very active. The building is unsafe to enter for structural reasons, so I wouldn’t recommend going in there anytime soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

The Detroit Sauce You've Probably Never Heard Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to dressing up a juicy steak in a yummy sauce, preferences tend to vary. For example, Beefitarian posted the results of a 2021 survey by OnePoll revealing BBQ sauce as the top choice of Americans surveyed, but options like gravy and chimichurri also made the list of favorite sauces to top steaks with. A wide variety of options to suit different palates are also available at grocery stores for home-cooked steaks, and Mashed has even ranked a lineup of familiar names from Heinz 57 to A.1.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
DETROIT, MI

