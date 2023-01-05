Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan
With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
What a Level I violation could mean for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
ANN ARBOR -- With Michigan due to receive a notice of allegations soon from the NCAA, spelling out the alleged violations investigators from the national body overseeing collegiate sports found, it could begin a lengthy process that could take months, if not years. Among the allegations against Harbaugh’s program, according...
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's loss to Michigan State
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reacts to the Wolverines' 59-53 loss to Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Jan. 7, 2023.
Carman-Ainsworth boys play ‘soft’ in 20-point loss to unbeaten Detroit Cass Tech
GRAND BLANC, MI – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham figured his team would struggle at times this season, especially early on. He knew the Cavaliers were sure to suffer some growing pains with a roster that features six sophomores playing a brutal early schedule.
CBS Sports
Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Central Michigan 6-8; Eastern Michigan 3-11 The Eastern Michigan Eagles won both of their matches against the Central Michigan Chippewas last season (99-68 and 75-70) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. EMU and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Chippewas should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.
Players sit out of game after Albion coach uses racial slur in practice
Student-athletes at Albion College sat out of today's game against Trine after a coach used a racial slur in practice.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
interlochenpublicradio.org
Pheasants of Detroit
Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
wrif.com
This Is The Most Haunted City In Michigan – Meltdown
So, what’s Michigan’s most haunted city? They say that your chances of seeing a spirit are the highest in this area. Apparently, it’s Monroe. I mean, it is the location for the Michigan Museum of Horror, right? They say, and I’ve heard this too, that the old dilapidated Old Paper Mill in town was very active. The building is unsafe to enter for structural reasons, so I wouldn’t recommend going in there anytime soon.
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
3 arrested following report of 40 vehicles drag racing near Detroit
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
The Detroit Sauce You've Probably Never Heard Of
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to dressing up a juicy steak in a yummy sauce, preferences tend to vary. For example, Beefitarian posted the results of a 2021 survey by OnePoll revealing BBQ sauce as the top choice of Americans surveyed, but options like gravy and chimichurri also made the list of favorite sauces to top steaks with. A wide variety of options to suit different palates are also available at grocery stores for home-cooked steaks, and Mashed has even ranked a lineup of familiar names from Heinz 57 to A.1.
Metro Detroit judges under scrutiny for $11 dispute at Mackinac Island bike shop
The state agency that investigates judges for misbehavior – in and out of the courtroom – says two Black judges from metro Detroit lied about a dispute they had with a bike shop on Mackinac Island and that the two should not have pulled rank by telling shop employees and police that they were judges. ...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
mibiz.com
Judge orders Sault Tribe gaming entity to pay developers $88.8M in damages for 2 failed casinos
LANSING — An Ingham County circuit judge has ordered the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ gaming authority to pay nearly $89 million in damages and lost revenue to its development partner in two failed off-reservation casino projects in Lansing and Wayne County. Judge Joyce Draganchuk on...
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
