Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Buy If Interest Rates Surge Again in 2023
It’s no secret that interest rates have increased over the last year. To combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve and other central banks have been forced to raise interest rates at a rapid pace. After an extended period of rock bottom interest rates this has been difficult for asset markets to digest. Discounting this change caused bonds to have their worst drawdown in recent history and a historically challenging year for stocks.
NASDAQ
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
NASDAQ
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Value, Growth, & Momentum
Stocks have started to gain some nice momentum over the last few trading sessions as we head into earnings season. Here are two stocks that are more likely to see continued rallies over the next few weeks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an overall “A” VGM Style Scores grade for value, growth, and momentum.
NASDAQ
5 Attractive Stocks Analysts Are Praising
A recession may be inevitable this year, as many experts are predicting. However, investors who can restrain themselves from falling into the trap of recency bias can actually make the most of a downturn. Leaving the groundwork to the experts is the next step. To that end, here are five stocks chosen by using TipRanks’ Trending Stocks tool — T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). These stocks are among the most rated by analysts this past week.
NASDAQ
Vox Royalty Corp Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Vox Royalty Corp (Nasdaq: VOXR), a returns focused mining royalty company, offering investors exposure to a mix of precious metals, battery metals and other critical metals, through royalty interests in mining operations around the word, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Kyle Floyd, Founder and CEO, rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
Meme Stock Mania: 5 Lessons for Investors
The slang phrase “meme stock” refers to a stock that attains viral attention on social media platforms, but predominately Reddit. Reddit users decide on a specific security and band together to pump the price. Often, the target stock selected is highly shorted (bet against) by hedge funds and is highly speculative. By choosing a heavily shorted stock, meme stock enthusiasts believe they can cause a short squeeze and force hedge funds to cover short positions – adding fuel to the fire.
NASDAQ
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI China ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $177.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 161,800,000 to 165,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Pinduoduo Inc (Symbol: PDD) is up about 0.2%, Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM) is off about 2.2%, and NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) is up by about 4.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why You Should Hold Elevance Health (ELV) in Your Portfolio
Elevance Health Inc. ELV is currently aided by a well-performing Government business, thanks to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts and a solid financial position are other tailwinds for the stock. Zacks Rank & Price Rally. Elevance Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. The...
NASDAQ
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
Comments / 0