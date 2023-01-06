Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
With a Native American blessing, a celebration in song and cheers from an exuberant crowd, the T-Third line officially started its new route connecting Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview in the new Central Subway Saturday. Officials including State Sen. Scott Wiener and San Francisco Mayor London Breed gathered at...
californiapublic.com
$11 Million Donation Needed to Keep Bay Bridge Lights On: Non-Profit
The lights at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge may not be there for much longer. Artist Leo Villareal installed the lights about 10 years ago. Over the years, they’ve broken and gone out. Villareal said it’s going to cost $11 million to replace the lights. 1 hour ago.
