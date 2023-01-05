Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Vehicle crashes into Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery
A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants, Drug Charges By Corinth PD
On Saturday, 29 December at approximately 2:13 a.m. Corinth police officers were patrolling on Proper Street when they spotted a vehicle driving with an inoperable headlight and tag light and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle turned onto Lee Street. Two officers, Officer Pannell and Officer Oglesby pulled her...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
localmemphis.com
Body found in Marshall County, coroner confirms
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A man was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi, Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said. Anderson said the body was found on Highway 302 and Barton Desoto Road. Investigators said they're looking for a U-Haul that was...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For Shoplifting After Swapping Out His Coat And Boots For New Items At Tractor Supply
On Saturday, December 24, at approximately 2:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply regarding a shoplifter in the store. Officer Bullard arrived and spoke with store management to identify the subject in question. He then made contact with the suspect, 33-year-old Justin Blake Brown. The manager said that Mr....
WAFF
Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who is charged with manslaughter for her alleged involvement in the death of a child at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin pleaded not guilty...
tippahnews.com
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
WBBJ
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
wnbjtv.com
High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
wtva.com
Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
