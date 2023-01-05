ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

WBBJ

Vehicle crashes into Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
SAVANNAH, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery

A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
SHANNON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants, Drug Charges By Corinth PD

On Saturday, 29 December at approximately 2:13 a.m. Corinth police officers were patrolling on Proper Street when they spotted a vehicle driving with an inoperable headlight and tag light and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle turned onto Lee Street. Two officers, Officer Pannell and Officer Oglesby pulled her...
CORINTH, MS
WBBJ

Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Body found in Marshall County, coroner confirms

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A man was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi, Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said. Anderson said the body was found on Highway 302 and Barton Desoto Road. Investigators said they're looking for a U-Haul that was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
TUPELO, MS
WBBJ

Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day

BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
BOLIVAR, TN
wnbjtv.com

High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
TUPELO, MS

