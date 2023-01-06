Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Video shows L.A. County deputy threatened rapper; authorities now investigating
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deputies after a viral encounter with rapper Feezy Lebron on New Year’s Eve.
californiapublic.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
californiapublic.com
Why a three-strikes felon — on bail twice over — was on the streets, where he gunned down a deputy
Already facing a life sentence, William Shae McKay gunned down a Riverside County deputy before being killed himself. How was it that he was free?
