wtva.com
Two children dead, murder suspect arrested in Coahoma County shooting
JONESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Coahoma County deputies arrested a Texas man in connection to a shooting Monday morning that left two children dead. Deputies responded to 325 Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m. The suspect was allegedly holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. Deputies talked...
wtva.com
Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
actionnews5.com
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Oxford Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Embezzling From Business He Worked At
On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious amount of money had been stolen from the business by an employee. 34-year-old Robert Walker, of Water...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
Two 22-year-old men killed in car crash, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed in a car crash in southeast Shelby County early Sunday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a single-vehicle car crash at approximately 12:15 a.m., on East Shelby Drive, and west of Hacks Cross Road. When deputies arrived, they...
Hero comes forward after video shows him saving woman from kidnapping in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the video told the story of an attempted kidnapping of a woman at Saddle Creek shopping center in Germantown. But there are new, key details as FOX13 News spoke to the man many people are calling a hero. It’s largely because of him the...
wtva.com
Shooter still on the run after three were shot at Grenada nightclub
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Year’s party turned catastrophic after gunfire wounded three people in Grenada. Someone opened fire as people left a club known as The Hot Spot. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said crime such as this affects everyone in the community, including the city’s economic...
Mississippi woman dies after being trapped in weekend house fire
A Mississippi woman died in a weekend house fire after firefighters tried to rescue her from the blaze. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed the fatality in a post on social media Sunday morning. “It is with much sadness that NAFD confirms that we were dispatched to a fire on...
Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store
This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
wtva.com
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
Emotions sparked at forum on juvenile crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Passion and emotion collided at a community talk on juvenile crime that has been talked about for days, drawing hundreds to Orange Mound where a panel of experts was peppered with questions. The frustration was clear at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission community forum on juvenile...
actionnews5.com
Southaven renters move into new home with church’s help after pregnant tenant falls through apartment floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - To whom much is given, much is required. After being evicted from their apartment last week, an apartment they said was riddled with mold and plumbing problems, Justin and Ashley Thomas now have a new house to call home. It was Southaven church members who offered a true blessing.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
wtva.com
No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
DeSoto Times Today
David Taylor, Jr. steps into father’s old role as airport director
David Taylor, Jr. was pretty much raised at the Olive Branch Airport. He literally took his first plane ride from the airport when he was three months old. His father was airport manager for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, and he worked alongside him as a line supervisor and safety officer for 25 of those 30 years.
actionnews5.com
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is pending Friday night after an incident took place involving a First Student school bus with 42 children on board. Shelby County deputies say around 4 p.m., a bus loaded with kids from Cordova Elementary School was involved in a “vehicular incident and altercation” with parents on Houston Levee Road.
