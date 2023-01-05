ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Two children dead, murder suspect arrested in Coahoma County shooting

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Coahoma County deputies arrested a Texas man in connection to a shooting Monday morning that left two children dead. Deputies responded to 325 Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m. The suspect was allegedly holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. Deputies talked...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
VERONA, MS
actionnews5.com

2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

COAHOMA, Miss. (WMC) - A man allegedly killed two children and held another at gunpoint on Jan. 9. Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown of a child shot. An off-duty deputy, who was in the area, heard the call and responded...
JONESTOWN, MS
WREG

1-year-old, 9-year-old shot, killed in MS hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children have been shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Oxford Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Embezzling From Business He Worked At

On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious amount of money had been stolen from the business by an employee. 34-year-old Robert Walker, of Water...
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
wtva.com

Shooter still on the run after three were shot at Grenada nightclub

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Year’s party turned catastrophic after gunfire wounded three people in Grenada. Someone opened fire as people left a club known as The Hot Spot. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said crime such as this affects everyone in the community, including the city’s economic...
GRENADA, MS
WREG

Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store

This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wtva.com

Shannon man arrested for April murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
SHANNON, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
GRENADA, MS
DeSoto Times Today

David Taylor, Jr. steps into father’s old role as airport director

David Taylor, Jr. was pretty much raised at the Olive Branch Airport. He literally took his first plane ride from the airport when he was three months old. His father was airport manager for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, and he worked alongside him as a line supervisor and safety officer for 25 of those 30 years.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy