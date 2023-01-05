Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Illinois Man’s Closet Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars Toy Collectors
It's a good day to be a Star Wars fan because a collection of over 300 pristine action figures has just emerged from a collector's closet in Chicago, a find that is sure to send collectors into a frenzy. Dubbed "The Morphy Find," these vintage toys have been discontinued since 1985 and are all in mint condition, packaged in their original Kenner factory boxes.
Underrated Baseball Movie Filmed in Davenport, Iowa Is One You Should See
Back in 2007, Davenport's baseball stadium, known as John O'Donnell at the time, was overtaken by lights, cameras, dozens of camera operators, and actors to film a baseball movie unlike any that had been made up to that point. Sugar follows Dominican pitcher Miguel Santos as he gets his break,...
What Do Farmers & Brewers Have in Common? Conservation On Tap Digs In
Conservation On Tap is the event you didn't know you needed in your life. Not only do you get to learn about all the conservation efforts happening in your neck of the woods, but you also get to raise a glass and cheers to saving the planet. Whether you're a...
David Koechner Is Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
If you're a fan of the Anchorman movies or the hit television show, The Office, then you know who David Koechner is. The actor, writer, and producer is coming to Davenport in March for two shows and one of them is a trivia show based on our favorite paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Honoring Betty White: Pet Food and Supply Drive for Local Animal Shelters
You may remember last New Years Eve when we were all set to ring in 2022 but then got the news that everyone's favorite Golden Girl had passed away. The good news is, the legacy of Betty White can be continued through her love of animals and supporting those that are also animal advocates.
Experience the Stories Behind the Music “In Their Own Words”
Knowing the context and inspiration behind a song can help people understand the emotions and experiences the artist is trying to convey, creating a deeper connection. It can also help people relate to the song personally if it's about an event or experience they've had. And even if none of that applies, understanding the story behind the song can just make it more interesting and engaging. Basically, it adds depth and meaning to the music, making it more enjoyable.
GoFundMe Set Up For Davenport’s Grilled Cheese Bar After Water Main Break
The Village of East Davenport's Grilled Cheese Bar is looking for your help to come back. Last weekend, a water main burst outside of the Grilled Cheese Bar, which is on Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport. It caused severe damage to the inside of the business and forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice.
