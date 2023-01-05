BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...

1 DAY AGO