Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes’ words after beating the Raiders should concern AFC playoff teams
The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense has come on now, and I think the entire league is starting to take notice. What better time to do it than now, right before the playoffs start? And, what Patrick Mahomes had to say about them after the game will only concern the rest of the AFC playoff teams.
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
atozsports.com
Playmaker is starting to become a liability for the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys performance against the Washington Commanders is not indicative of the whole season but rather the last five games. Sloppy from everyone, including the coaches, but this time weren’t able to steal a victory despite bad play. Something this team has thrived on recently, coming to an abrupt halt.
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
One of the most experienced coaches in the NFL is calling it a career. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team that he's retiring. Pees, 73 years old, has been considering the decision for multiple weeks now, per a report. His mind is now made up. ...
Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning
Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us. The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim. The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West. ...
atozsports.com
What does Josh Dobbs’ future with the Titans look like
The Tennessee Titans‘ 2022 season is officially over after a loss to the Jacksonville Jagaurs on Saturday night. Tennessee was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. Now that the Titans’ season is over, one of the most important offseasons in franchise history has started. Tennessee needs to...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ Pro Bowler goes off after Week 18 loss
Going into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys still had a shot at the NFC East crown and a top playoff seed, with some help. However, the Cowboys had to handle their business against the Washington Commanders or all of that would be irrelevant. The Cowboys certainly came into their season...
J.J. Watt Shows Off Special Cleats for Final NFL Game
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt showed off a custom pair of cleats he'll be wearing for the final game of his career. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is many things. A future Hall of Fame football player. A father. A husband. An avid fan of Chelsea soccer, too. Should...
atozsports.com
Titans star sends message to Josh Dobbs after loss to Jaguars
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs wasn’t able to lead the Tennessee Titans to a road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. The Titans needed to beat the Jaguars to win the AFC South and get into the playoffs. Instead, the Jaguars secured a 20-16 win. That...
atozsports.com
Cowboys are primed for playoff success after Mike McCarthy’s comments
The NFL season is a grind, as the Dallas Cowboys are well-aware of. Injuries, losses, and road trips make up the regular season before a competitive postseason tournament. Dallas has been hit by the injury bug throughout the season. Tyron Smith suffered a serious injury during the preseason that kept him sidelined for an extended period of time. Then, Terence Steele tore his ACL as soon as Smith returned to action.
atozsports.com
National college football reporter hits Tennessee Vols with extreme disrespect
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season has been over for a week and they’re already getting hit with some extreme disrespect by the national media. The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, revealed his “way too early” 2023 top 25 rankings over the weekend and he has Tennessee at No. 18.
atozsports.com
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky should be completely embarrassed by his most recent comments
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky should be embarrassed by some of his most recent comments. Trubisky recently spoke to ESPN about his time with Pittsburgh and the decision by Mike Tomlin to go with Kenny Pickett at quarterback after Trubisky won the job during training camp. The former North Carolina...
Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots
BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
atozsports.com
Where the Titans will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans’ season came to an early end on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a do or die matchup for the AFC South crown, and the Jaguars got a late turnover that was the difference. Accordingly, the Titans lost their seventh game in a row to give up a massive early-season lead in the division.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more
Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
atozsports.com
Pittsburgh HC Pat Narduzzi has a rules suggestion that would be disastrous for Josh Heupel’s offense
Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has a rules suggestion that would be absolutely disastrous for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols‘ up-tempo offense. A recent article from ESPN detailed the paranoia of college football coaches when it comes to sign stealing. College football quarterbacks don’t have headsets in...
Comments / 0