ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Why Brentford signed Romeo Beckham on loan from Inter Miami

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has admitted Romeo Beckham is an 'interesting' and 'promising' player following his surprise loan move to the Bees. The 20-year-old, son of Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, joined the Bees on loan until the end of the season from Inter Miami's youth affiliate side. He was previously on the books at Arsenal's academy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy