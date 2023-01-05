ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

Back Home As Men's Hoops Hosts No. 24 Ohio State On Sunday

No. 24 Ohio State (10-4, 2-1 B1G) vs. Maryland (10-5, 1-3 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Terps return home after a two-game road trip to host No. 24 Ohio State - the first home Big Ten contest since defeating No. 16 Illinois on Dec. 2. After being ranked the last six weeks, Maryland fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll, but is still receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 1:00 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (1300 AM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
COLUMBUS, OH
umterps.com

No. 22 Maryland Hosts Indiana To Open Big Ten Competition

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 22 Maryland will open Big Ten competition on Monday when it hosts Indiana at 6:30 pm. For fans unable to attend, the action can be caught on B1G+. The Terrapins are off to a 5-0 start to the season with dominant wins over Bloomsburg, Duke and American at the Maryland Quad Meet on Nov. 5 followed by an 18-16 upset victory over No. 16 Pittsburgh on Nov. 18 and a 18-15 win over local rival Navy. The win over the Panthers marked the program's first win over a ranked opponent since 2013.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Nemzer Inducted into St. Mary's Athletic Hall of Fame

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland women's soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer was inducted into the St. Mary's Athletics Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday. Nemzer was an '03 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, Md. "We are so proud of Meghan being inducted into St....
ANNAPOLIS, MD

