Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: No. 6 Indiana too much for Northwestern as ‘Cats lose 72-50
Welsh-Ryan arena was not as lucky for the ‘Cats on Sunday afternoon as Assembly Hall was earlier in the day, as Northwestern (6-9, 0-5 B1G) fell to No. 6 Indiana (14-1, 4-1) 72-50. The Hoosiers were led by Mackenzie Holmes’ 24-point and 13-rebound double-double. Sydney Wood paced Northwestern with...
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern upsets No. 15 Indiana 84-83 to win its second straight game
It’s only January, and Northwestern fans are already thinking about March. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 B1G) may have put on their best offensive performance of the season in Bloomington, upsetting the No. 15 Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3 B1G), 84-83, to continue building their momentum following a win over Illinois on Wednesday night.
insidenu.com
Entering 2023, Northwestern Football still has more questions than answers
After the worst season in the last three decades and back-to-back years of the worst records since Pat Fitzgerald took over the program, a massive overhaul was needed in Evanston. The ‘Cats were the lowest-scoring power five team and scored more points in their one game in August than in four games in November. As loyal as he is, Fitz realized that changes needed to be made when he relieved Defensive Coordinator Jim O’Neil, Defensive Line Coach Marty Long, and Wide Receiver Coach Dennis Springer of their duties. However, since those announcements, it has been silent from the Walter Athletics Center.
insidenu.com
BREAKING: Northwestern set to hire Armon Binns as receivers coach
Nearly 40 days after the firing of receivers coach Dennis Springer, Northwestern has zeroed in on its next WR guide. Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Wildcats are expected to hire Armon Binns, who was Youngstown State’s receivers coach in 2022. Binns, 33, was the Penguins’ WR coach for...
Comments / 0