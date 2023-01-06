ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entering 2023, Northwestern Football still has more questions than answers

After the worst season in the last three decades and back-to-back years of the worst records since Pat Fitzgerald took over the program, a massive overhaul was needed in Evanston. The ‘Cats were the lowest-scoring power five team and scored more points in their one game in August than in four games in November. As loyal as he is, Fitz realized that changes needed to be made when he relieved Defensive Coordinator Jim O’Neil, Defensive Line Coach Marty Long, and Wide Receiver Coach Dennis Springer of their duties. However, since those announcements, it has been silent from the Walter Athletics Center.
BREAKING: Northwestern set to hire Armon Binns as receivers coach

Nearly 40 days after the firing of receivers coach Dennis Springer, Northwestern has zeroed in on its next WR guide. Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Wildcats are expected to hire Armon Binns, who was Youngstown State’s receivers coach in 2022. Binns, 33, was the Penguins’ WR coach for...
