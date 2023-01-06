Beyoncé is inviting fans to usher in the New Year by moving their bodies and sticking to their fitness goals with workouts in the Apple Fitness+ program. As announced on Thursday (Jan. 5), the “CUFF IT” star became the latest act to be featured in Apple’s Artist Spotlight series, which centers a slew of workouts around a single artist and their discography. Seven curated workouts sessions in cycling, dance, HIIT, yoga, pilates, strength, and treadmill will include some of her biggest hits and songs from her chart-topping newest album, RENAISSANCE.More from VIBE.comSZA's 'SOS' Makes History, Spends Two Weeks At No.1 On...

