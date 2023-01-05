Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
KTLO
Sanders taps federal prosecutor Allison Bragg as state inspector general
Allison W. Bragg is shown during a press conference in Little Rock in this March 8, 2022 file photo. Bragg, a federal prosecutor, is Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ choice for Arkansas’ next inspector general. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday her intention to...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
KTBS
Sanders says she will nominate Allison Bragg as Inspector General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday she will be nominating Allison Bragg as the Inspector General. "Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next Inspector General for our state," said Sanders. "She is a respected federal prosecutor, a lifelong Arkansan, and brings a proven record of success and leadership to the talented team I have assembled. I look forward to working together to ensure that our government operates with integrity and accountability."
5newsonline.com
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation announces apprenticeship program via $2 million workforce development grant
LITTLE ROCK, AR – This week, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation (AAEF) officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million dollar, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development (OSD). AAEF also announced April Ambrose as the new Director of Workforce Development for the program, effective January 1, 2023.
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
southarkansassun.com
$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi
The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
ACA open enrollment closes on Jan. 15
Open enrollment for affordable healthcare in Arkansas will close on Jan. 15.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
abc17news.com
From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep the focus on Arkansas as she prepares to take office as the state’s 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming Arkansas’ first woman governor. She’s also ascending to the post her father, Mike Huckabee, held for more than a decade. Sanders served nearly two years as White House press secretary under Donald Trump, yet has largely avoided weighing in on the ex-president who endorsed her bid. She told The Associated Press in a recent interview that her focus at the present is strictly on Arkansas and hitting the ground running when she’s sworn in.
ualrpublicradio.org
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas
Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
Arkansas politicians react to newly elected house speaker Kevin McCarthy
In his acceptance speech, newly-elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy thanked Arkansas congressmen Bruce Westerman and French Hill for helping with negotiations.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power issued a scam alert Thursday afternoon, saying it had received calls threatening service disconnection and demanding financial information. “We will never call and request your personal or financial information by phone,” Mississippi Power said in a brief release warning of the scam.
magnoliareporter.com
Deadline approaching for American Fisheries' Hutton Scholar internships
A February 14 deadline is set for high school students to apply for one of four American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Scholar paid internships that will be available this summer through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The AFS’ Junior Fisheries Biology Program internship and mentoring program is a summerlong,...
Comments / 0