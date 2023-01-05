Read full article on original website
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Violent Incident In November
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports a man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for 48-year-old Sean Campbell. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials say Campbell forced his wife into his car near their Science Hill home and took her to a local motel. At the motel, officials say Campbell assaulted her. Police say another man, who was staying at the motel and was an employee of Sean Campbell, was able to step in and stop Campbell. His wife was able to run and hide in a bathroom. She was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and treated for her injuries. Over the weekend, police noticed Campbell on Ash Street in Ferguson. He was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Tennessee Man Arrested In Bell County On Drug Trafficking Charges
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County
An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident. On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road. At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies...
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
Traffic stop in Pineville yields drugs and trafficking charges for a Tennessee man
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long's Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee, and...
Somerset Woman Arrested After Police Say She Was Selling Drugs Out Of Her Home
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home. When deputies served a search warrant at 42-year-old Amanda Eden’s home on Farmer Road they found meth, digital scales and baggies. The drugs were reportedly in the home’s bedroom. Police also found several people in the home with Eden at the time. Eden was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shotgun At Moving Vehicle
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Buster William Grubb age 42 of East Bernstadt. The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted by Deputy Brown who investigated the complaint of a male suspect allegedly discharging a firearm three times on Highway 30 at Hal Rogers Parkway intersection at a targeted vehicle driven by a male subject the day before. Deputies were able to recover the shotgun at a residence allegedly used in the incident.
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman
State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
Law Enforcement In Laurel County Announce New Drug Interdiction Task Force
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown, made the announcement, as the task force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department with the funding from Appalachia HIDTA, which means High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Department And London Police Departments Team Up To Launch New Task Force
Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown announced the formation of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force. The Task Force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London Police Department with funding from Appalachia HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas). The unit will combine resources and personnel to focus efforts on the drug problem facing Laurel and surrounding counties. The unit will be based at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and supervised by Sheriff’s personnel. Chief Johnson said entering into this agreement with the Sheriff’s office is in keeping with his vision for inter-agency cooperation that he hopes becomes standard during his tenure.
