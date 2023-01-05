Read full article on original website
Related
Gallatin Police Warn Citizens of New Telephone Scam
The police department has been made aware of a new telephone scam where a person is spoofing, the call looks like it is coming from the police department’s main phone number 615-452-1313, and pretending to be a member of Law Enforcement. This person is attempting to obtain bank information...
whopam.com
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Domestic Assault
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance locating Squencer Barbee. The individual below has active warrants for Domestic Assault. If you have any information on this individual, please get in touch with the Gallatin Police Department (615-452-1313) or email [email protected]
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
whvoradio.com
Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
whopam.com
Couple accused of bringing drugs into jail
Two suspects are charged with promoting contraband after allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into the Christian County Jail. Investigation by deputy jailers determined 35-year old Rebecca Miller of Crofton allegedly slid an item under a jail door in an attempt to provide it to 34-year old Shawn Gilkey of Hopkinsville, who was already incarcerated.
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of car
A car was reported stolen Friday on Nor McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville. A 31-year old Elkton man tells Hopkinsville police his silver 2012 Chevy Malibu was stolen sometime in the last month from a location in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the report, which does not list any suspects.
whopam.com
Christian County judge-executive, treasurer moving to old sheriff’s office
The Christian County Judge-Executive’s Office is moving from Weber Street to the old Christian County Sheriff’s Office headquarters just east of the Little River bridge on West Seventh Street. Judge-Executive Jerry Gilliam says putting the judge’s office in the same building with the treasurer’s office, emergency management and...
Keesean Campbell Wanted on Criminal Homicide for Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome Shooting
January 9, 2023 – Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on criminal homicide & agg robbery charges in connection with Sun morning’s gunfire inside a short-term rental townhome on Douglas Ave that killed 1 teen & critically wounded another. See Campbell or know where he is? Please call 615-742-7463.
whvoradio.com
Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
whvoradio.com
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
k105.com
Over $500k in methamphetamine seized, 2 Bowling Green men arrested
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force made an historic drug seizure on Wednesday. The task force, according to a press release, developed information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine destined for Bowling Green. “We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” the task force said. “Detectives and...
WSMV
Officer OK in killing Grammy winner accused of kidnapping family, expert says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video taken by a Metro SWAT officer’s body-worn camera shows the moment the officer shoots and kills 54-year-old Mark Capps, a four-time Grammy winner accused of kidnapping and threatening his family on Thursday. The officer was at the home to serve a warrant for kidnapping...
Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested on separate charges for rape, burglary
Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list were taken into custody this week on charges of rape and burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
Denise McDonald Wanted by Gallatin Police on Multiple Warrants
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Denise McDonald who has warrants for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp at [email protected]. GPD Case #: 23-00063.
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
Comments / 0