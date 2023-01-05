ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

Related
whopam.com

Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Couple accused of bringing drugs into jail

Two suspects are charged with promoting contraband after allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into the Christian County Jail. Investigation by deputy jailers determined 35-year old Rebecca Miller of Crofton allegedly slid an item under a jail door in an attempt to provide it to 34-year old Shawn Gilkey of Hopkinsville, who was already incarcerated.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating theft of car

A car was reported stolen Friday on Nor McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville. A 31-year old Elkton man tells Hopkinsville police his silver 2012 Chevy Malibu was stolen sometime in the last month from a location in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the report, which does not list any suspects.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business

Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Over $500k in methamphetamine seized, 2 Bowling Green men arrested

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force made an historic drug seizure on Wednesday. The task force, according to a press release, developed information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine destined for Bowling Green. “We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” the task force said. “Detectives and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer

A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
Sumner County Source

Denise McDonald Wanted by Gallatin Police on Multiple Warrants

The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Denise McDonald who has warrants for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp at [email protected]. GPD Case #: 23-00063.
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
rewind943.com

UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

