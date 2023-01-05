Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rally to near 4-week highs, oil rises on hopes of 'soft landing'
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rallied on Monday to their highest levels since mid-December after China reopened its borders while benchmark Treasury yields drifted lower as investors scaled back expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The gains were broad across equity markets, with Europe's...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Fail To Hold Early Gains, End On Mixed Note
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks failed to hold gains and ended on a mixed note on Monday as the mood turned cautious past mid afternoon after some Fed officials said the central bank will have to keep raising rates. Technology stocks outperformed as bond yield dropped amid bets the Federal Reserve...
Global stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil...
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Wheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Monday in a short-covering bounce from one-month lows last week as the dollar weakened and outside markets, including crude oil and equities, advanced. Corn and soybeans were mixed as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Due For Downward Correction
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
NASDAQ
Why Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and ApeCoin Are Rising Today
Many altcoins rose today along with the broader crypto market, as the price of Bitcoin rose over $17,200 and investors seemingly got more bullish on macroeconomic conditions. Since Sunday afternoon, the price of the meme tokens Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 5.5% and 8.5% higher, respectively, as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the price of ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) was up about 15%.
New York Post
Major food brands are adding sesame to items in ‘shortcut’ after FDA declares the seed a ‘major allergen’
Sesame has just been named the ninth major allergen in the U.S. by the FDA — but some companies have created a “workaround” that allows them to avoid removing sesame from their products. The tiny seeds can cause a big reaction in some people who are highly allergic, according to experts. Whether it’s sesame seeds on a bagel or sesame flour in baked goods, allergist and immunologist, Dr. Purvi Parikh shared with Fox News Digital that sesame as an ingredient can be life-threatening to some. “It’s in so many foods,” said New York-based Parikh. “It’s often a subtle allergen that many people may not realize, but it can...
The New York state pension fund overseer has asked Southwest Airlines to explain how it plans to prevent future operational catastrophes, like the one over the holiday season
Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 31 amid the busy holiday travel season.
NASDAQ
5 Attractive Stocks Analysts Are Praising
A recession may be inevitable this year, as many experts are predicting. However, investors who can restrain themselves from falling into the trap of recency bias can actually make the most of a downturn. Leaving the groundwork to the experts is the next step. To that end, here are five stocks chosen by using TipRanks’ Trending Stocks tool — T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). These stocks are among the most rated by analysts this past week.
NASDAQ
Avangrid (AGR) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $43.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
TSX Ends Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - After opening modestly higher and moving up further Monday morning, the Canadian market kept paring gains past noon as the mood turned cautious following some slightly hawkish comments from a couple of Fed officials. Optimism surrounding China's reopening, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the...
NASDAQ
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
Mercedes-Benz sells 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) delivered 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, down 1% on the previous year as the carmaker felt the impact of COVID-19 measures and bottlenecks.
NASDAQ
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
Comments / 0