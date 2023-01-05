Read full article on original website
Related
wabx.net
Man Accused Of Stealing From Area Gyms Arrested
Evansville Police arrested a suspect accused in the recent thefts in workout facilities. The most recent was last Thursday in Evansville. The victim reported when he returned to his locker, after his workout, several items were missing from his wallet, including his ID. Later that day, 20 year old Marlon...
wabx.net
Evansville Man Arrested For Stabbing Woman
Evansville Police responded to a domestic violence call Saturday morning in the 1000 block of West Franklin Street. A woman told dispatch that she had been stabbed in the neck by 56 year Derrick Collins. When officers arrived the suspect was gone. Collins was seen on video footage leaving the...
wabx.net
Henderson’s Plan To Improve Their Inner City In The Works
The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners collectively approved $1.2 million in funding for a four year “Inner City Improvement Plan”. The inner city is Washington Street to Sand Lane and Green Street to Atkinson Street. The establishment of five committees will meet monthly following an orientation in...
wabx.net
Another Car Wash Coming To Evansville’s Eastside
The Evansville City Council met last night to discuss rezoning the former Diamond Galleria for a new car wash. Take 5 Car Wash is proposing to tear down the building that sits on the corner of N. Burkhardt and Vogel Road. They will offer an unlimited plan at a flat...
Comments / 1